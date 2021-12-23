Video Sharing Company Triller Will Go Public Through a Merger

What was once just a social media app, has grown into a global platform for events, broadcasting, and more. Triller Holding Company, the owner of Triller, announced on Dec. 22 that it will go public via a reverse merger with SeaChange international, a video technology company. The deal is expected to close in early 2022 and give the merged company a valuation of $5 billion. SeaChange will change its name to TrillerVerz Corp. and will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ILLR."