Triller Auctions NFTs of Rare Photos of Iconic Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat

Notably, Triller partnered with The Bishop Gallery for the physical and digital curated experience called Our Friend, Jean, which will showcase artwork donated from Basquiat's closest friends and collectors including Alexis Adler, Al Diaz, and Katie Taylor.

A total of 20 plus works will be displayed, including drawings, writings, apparel, and mixed media collages. However, the most exciting part of the exhibit has to be the rare photos that will be available as NFTs.