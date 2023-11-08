In a shocking turn of events, the ex-fiancé of Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee, Jeon Cheong-jo, has found herself at the center of a romance scam controversy while still being in a relationship with the renowned athlete. The police have reported disturbing allegations, painting a story of deception, hidden identities, and financial manipulation. Cheong-jo played both the bride and the groom in the romance scam, and had also tried to trick Hyun-hee into marrying her.

Also Read: 6-Year Prison Term for Woman Who Used COVID-19 Relief Money on Cosmetic Surgery and Luxury Getaway

Negin Kafi of Iran (R) and Nam Hyun Hee of South Korea prepare to compete in the women's individual foil round of 32 during the 2015 Asian Fencing Championships at OCBC Arena on June 27, 2015 in Singapore. Getty Images | Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah

The story begins with a man in his 30s who reported Jeon Cheong-jo for committing a romance scam. The two initially got in touch through a dating app several months ago, sparking what seemed to be a budding romance. However, the plot quickly thickened as promises of marriage were made.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, shared his ordeal with the authorities. He revealed that Cheong-jo had artfully crafted a persona that was captivating and charming, which led him to believe in the authenticity of their relationship.

Also Read: The Rise and Fall of the 'Cryptoqueen': The Enigmatic Story of Ruja Ignatova and OneCoin

As the relationship deepened, Cheong-jo allegedly lured her victim with the alluring prospect of a future together. She painted a vivid picture of a life they could share, complete with dreams of marriage and a happy family. It was under these pretenses that Cheong-jo reportedly began requesting financial assistance from her unsuspecting partner.

The victim, overwhelmed by the perceived connection and the promise of a life together, complied with these requests, contributing a substantial sum of money. The entire incident paints a grim picture of manipulation and exploitation in the name of love.

(L to R) Kim Gyeong-min, Lee Kwa-jang, Kang Sung-hoon, Nam Hyun-woo, Lee Ji Woo and Kim Tae-young attend the pink carpet during the 5th Canneseries Festival - Day Five on April 05, 2022 in Cannes, France. Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Also Read: 'Scam-In-A-Box': Billions Stolen As Cybercriminals Target MyGov Accounts in Australia Using Kits Bought From Dark Web

What makes this case even more intriguing is the identity deception involved. The victim revealed that the photo Cheong-jo had used on her dating app profile was an outdated image from a time when she had long hair. However, during the period of the scam, Cheong-jo sported short hair. This discrepancy added a layer of complexity to the case, raising questions about identity and intention.

In a previous interview, Cheong-jo had openly discussed her experiences with gender reassignment surgery and hormone treatment. She mentioned that she had undergone a breast resection surgery in July and was currently receiving hormone shots. However, she maintained that she had yet to undergo gender confirmation surgery, and still identified as a woman biologically. These revelations further complicated the narrative and left the victim bewildered.

The victim only became aware that he had fallen prey to a scam after recent reports concerning Cheong-jo came to light. It was just over a week ago that Cheong-jo and Nam Hyun-hee made headlines when an interview announcing their engagement was published in a monthly magazine. Cheong-jo was introduced in this interview as the third-generation scion of a wealthy conglomerate, adding to the intrigue surrounding this scandal. Although the firm has denied claims made by the Olympic medalist's former fiance.

The revelation of this alleged scam has left both the victim and the public in shock. Questions have been raised about the authenticity of the relationship between Cheong-jo and Hyun-hee during the period of the scam, and how much Nam knew about her former fiancé's actions.

Silver medal winner Nam Hyunhee of South Korea poses during the medal ceremony for the women's fencing individual foil at the Fencing Hall on Day 3 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 11, 2008 in Beijing, China. Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

The unfolding saga of Jeon Cheong-jo's alleged romance scam while in a relationship with an Olympic medalist serves as a stark reminder that truth can often be stranger than fiction. The case exposes the complexities of identity, deception, and betrayal that can lurk even behind the glamorous façade of public engagements.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Are Carbon Offsets? Can They Actually Cut Planet-Heating Emissions?

Woman with Down Syndrome Turns Cookie Passion into $1.2 Million Success Story