Guy finds out the ridiculous amount he spent on Uber in the last 2 years — then bans himself from the app

"I am banning myself from Uber and I am literally deleting the apps off my phone. I feel sick right now," he said.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots of the man talking about his expenses on Uber Eats and Uber | (Cover image source: TikTok | @ jackcoopxr)
Screenshots of the man talking about his expenses on Uber Eats and Uber | (Cover image source: TikTok | @ jackcoopxr)

While inflation and post-COVID economic upheaval can be blamed partly for the rising credit card debt of people, sometimes people might want to take a look at their own spending habits too. An Australian man did just that and decided to restrain himself from using Uber and Uber Eats after he realized the serious amount of money that he spent on these apps in just two years. The man who is known as @Jackcoopxr on TikTok recently took to the video-sharing platform and revealed the mammoth amount that he has single-handedly spent on Uber and Uber Eats.

Man talking about his expenses on Uber Eats and Uber | (Image Source: TikTok | @ jackcoopxr)
Man talking about his expenses on Uber Eats and Uber | (Image Source: TikTok | @ jackcoopxr)

In the video, which went viral with more than 200,000 views, he said how he was floored after realizing how much he was spending. "I have just seen something so unbelievably disgusting that I don’t know what to say," he said in the video. He then looked at his bank statements and realized that he had spent the equivalent of $20,758 on these two apps alone. "That is so unbelievably disgusting, that is literally a house deposit. I am actually serious, I am making this video so I hold myself accountable for this because I am going on a ban. I am banning myself from Uber and I am literally deleting the apps off my phone. I feel sick right now. Do you understand what I could do with $32,000? This is so cooked, I am genuinely thinking about booking myself into seeing a therapist or something because that is not normal," he said in the video. 

Image Source: Photo by Airam Dato-on |Pexels
An uber driver driving in a car | Image Source: Photo by Airam Dato-on |Pexels

He then added how it's "actually insane" and described how he is going to start getting the bus, train, and stuff. "I am banned from Ubers, it is just too much, it is way too much," he added. Many were equally surprised and took to the comment section to talk about the whole situation, "That’s a whole car, insurance, and fuel for a year," @yourgrandma66666 wrote about his expenses. "The way I found out I had a problem, was when my delivery drivers asked me if I was okay (because I went away for a holiday for a bit) and they were concerned that I wasn't ordering," @sashadfuraart commented. Another user @hcdjncgjncd talked about their situation and mentioned, "I found that living in the city which is most convenient for anything, I spend the most money, on CONVENIENCE  It’s ridiculous I’ve stopped myself now so much better!" "I stopped using any meal deliveries & uber bcs no meal/ride is ever worth the money, like yes public transport and walking is annoying when you're tired BUT IT COULD NEVER. replace all the loss Uber has made me.😭 so sorry for ur loss," @pawahaven revealed.

Image Source: TikTok | @Snagmom
Screenshot of a comment on the video (Image Source: TikTok | @Snagmom)

A survey conducted back in May 2023, among Australian consumers revealed that DoorDash attracted the highest average weekly spend on food delivery in Australia, with an average expenditure of AUD 60 per week. DoorDash was closely followed by Uber Eats, which attracted an average weekly spend of AUD 59.

@jackcoopxr

I AM BANNED FROM UBER & UBEREATS

♬ original sound - Jack Cooper

 

You can follow Jack Cooper (@jackcoopxr) on TikTok for more such content.

