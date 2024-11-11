Lottery winner makes a 'mistake' while signing up. Then, finds out it actually doubled her prize money

The woman even went on to say that her father's spirit had a role to play in her lucky streak.

Mistakes are supposed to have negative consequences, but sometimes they turn out to be rewarding. Luck helps an individual win a lottery once, but hitting a jackpot twice due to an error is unheard of. This happened to a woman who won a weekly prize in the people's postcard lottery, where every winning ticket bagged $161,420. Although she was one of the recipients, the woman won double the amount because of a mistake she had made earlier.

Picture of Elise accepting the winning check | (Image Source: Post Code Lottery)

According to the reports, a total of seven people got a slice of the expensive cake, but Elise got twice as much as everyone else. "I joined the Postcode Lottery in December, but I accidentally signed up with two tickets," she said after winning the double jackpot, according to LadBible. Talking about how she got two separate emails because she had signed up twice, she said, " I never got round to canceling it until a week or two ago."

An ecstatic Elise posing with her winning check (Image Source: Post Code Lottery)

She even told the publication how she thought it was her father whose spirit helped them to bag the jackpot twice. "He was my best friend and unfortunately at the end of May last year I lost him to cancer. He battled it for more than two years, but he lost his fight and left a big hole in my heart," she said, before adding, "I thought it had to be my dad. I was his baby."

With a $322,855 prize in hand, Elise planned on using a portion of her winning for her first holiday in 10 years. "I've not been on holiday for 10 years. Anywhere is fine. Even Wales would be fine. The only holiday I've ever had abroad was Greece. I loved that, so I might go to Greece again. But I wouldn't mind trying Benidorm," she said.

Elise with a photo of her father in her hand (Image Source: Post Code Lottery)

In another very similar incident, a man not only cheated death but woke up from his coma to win the lottery twice. Bill Morgan, who worked as a trucker was declared dead for 14 minutes before rising from the dead. Later, he tried his luck at the lottery, which led to another mega win. Apart from being aired on TV several times, the footage of the moment that Morgan won the lottery has gone viral on social media. Apart from coming back from the dead and winning $17,000 and a Toyota Corolla at the lottery, Morgan was also lucky in love as his girlfriend accepted his proposal. His amazing revival and his lucky streak quickly grabbed the attention of the local press and he soon appeared on TV. During a reenactment of his win with a camera crew around, Morgan went into a store to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket. In the video, he scratched it off only to realize that he had just won again. Morgan held the ticket out for the crew to see and said, "I just won AUD250,000 ( ~$170,000) - I'm not joking." What happened to Morgan could easily be summed up as one of the most incredible lucky streaks ever.