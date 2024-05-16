Check out 8 Things You Need to do in Order to Resist the Temptation of Impulse Buying

Adopting these habits as a long-term lifestyle change, and not a temporary break from shopping, can significantly cut down expenses.

In times of influencer marketing when digital platforms are flooded with ads and product promotion, it's natural for users to act on an impulse while purchasing things online. We are often lost in the allure of endless shopping options and enticing deals, overlooking our spending habits. Videos of TikTok user @elysiaberman are getting a lot of traction as she focuses on the concept of 'no-buy' to cut down overspending. She has shared eight tips that she uses to "curb shopping addiction during no-buy." She starts by recommending "Absolutely no window shopping." She urges everyone to refrain even from online shopping as it not only hampers our budget but also the items subconsciously sit in our minds, and whenever we are stressed, we just hit the 'buy now' button and swipe our cards. The second step is unfollowing, muting, or blocking any influencer who drives the urge to shop.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@elysiaberman

Tip number three involves shopping for your stash/closet by using sites like Pinterest for inspiration to feel a sense of freshness in your clothes, and the fourth one is to replace shopping with any of your childhood hobbies in mind. Whenever we shop or swipe cards, we get a dopamine hit but, surprisingly, we get the same hit when we do something enjoyable and is light on the wallet too. Elysia then advises her viewers to do something fun and challenging without spending much money, and adds a tip to follow loud budgeting which means not being ashamed of saying a clear no to certain expenses. At the same time, the user tells people not to be harsh on themselves when they buy something expensive. She says, "Understand you aren't perfect, and be kind to yourself if you slip up."

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@elysiaberman

Elysia ends the video with her last tip to "accept that this is a long-term lifestyle change, and not a temporary break from shopping." Once you realize that it's an issue of global overconsumption and we as a society need to take charge, you will feel the change.

The comment section was filled with supportive comments from users who loved her advice. @cecebmoney commented, "Tiktok influenced = window shopping for me. I have been unfollowing so many accounts. I feel so much better." @sad girl said, "For me I'm making it a rule to not buy anything new until I finish something I already have!! I have sooo much lipstick, blush, eyeshadow, etc already." @Laurelli added, "I’ve been trying to get more creative lately to prevent from shopping as much."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@elysiaberman

@Natalie Ziegenhorn commented, "I’m not a shopaholic, but I will always watch your videos all the way through. So interesting to me to hear about your experience!" @Marissa shared, "I’ve been crocheting as my new hobby but now I need to work on not impulse buying supplies for it." @MissRibbsy mentioned, "The first thing I did to reduce my impulse spending is to unsubscribe from email newsletters. There were so many! And now I have way more time cuz I’m not trawling through them all, all night long."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@elysiaberman

@GinghamGirlGang went on to say, "I did the math & found memberships that pay for themselves after 2 visits. I’m a member at the local wildlife park now. Can now take the kids for a day out free any time." @Annie Gupta concluded, "The only thing that I need to stop buying is expensive snacks."

You can follow (@elysiaberman) for more financial advice.