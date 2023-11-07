In a world where opportunities are often elusive, one woman's journey from rejection to success is truly remarkable. Meet Collete DiVitto, a 31-year-old entrepreneur with Down syndrome, who defied the odds and launched her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies. In just five years, she has achieved astounding success, with her company raking in over $1.2 million in revenue and making a profound impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities.

Collete DiVitto's story is one of resilience, determination, and unwavering support from her family. Her journey began when she graduated from Clemson University at the age of 26 and moved to Boston, hoping to live independently and pursue her dream of working. However, she faced rejection after rejection from hiring managers who claimed she "wasn't a good fit." Undeterred, Collete turned to her passion for baking and her entrepreneurial spirit to create a path of her own.

With a family background in entrepreneurship, particularly her maternal grandfather owning a landscaping business and her mother, Rosemary Alfredo, and her siblings running various enterprises, Collete was well-prepared for the challenges ahead. Her mother played a pivotal role in guiding her through the intricate steps of establishing a small business, from choosing a legal structure to designing a logo and creating a website. Collete, who had been baking since the age of 4, decided to introduce her chocolate chip cinnamon cookies to the world.

The turning point came when a local Boston shop, the Golden Goose Market, placed an order for 100 12-packs of Collete's cookies. The mother-daughter duo embarked on their baking journey with a modest investment of "less than $20,000," mostly dedicated to renting a commercial kitchen. Despite the initial apprehension, landing the deal left Collete feeling "amazing and confident," a sentiment she had never experienced before.

In a surprising turn of events, Collete's story quickly gained traction and went viral. Within her first three months of business, she sold 4,000 cookies, and the company has now sold over 550,000 cookies since its inception. Collettey's Cookies boasts a substantial online presence, with over 40,000 Facebook followers and 28,000 Instagram followers. The company's most popular offering, "The Amazing Cookie," is a testament to Collete's baking prowess.

However, Collette's achievements extend beyond her thriving cookie business. She is a beacon of hope for individuals with disabilities who face a challenging job market. With a heartwarming commitment to creating opportunities, she employs 15 individuals, many of whom share disabilities. She trains her employees one-on-one, believing that "creating more jobs for people who are disabled" is her overarching mission.

Collette's inspiring journey has inspired her to give back to her community. In 2018, she and her mother founded Collettey's Leadership Programs, a nonprofit organization that provides workshops and mentorship services for people with and without disabilities. This initiative aims to empower individuals and help them overcome the hurdles they may face in their professional lives.

In 2021, Collete appeared on the Peacock reality TV series "Born for Business," which focused on entrepreneurs with disabilities. She is also the author of a children's book, "Collette in Kindergarten," which is based on her own life experiences and was published last year.

Looking ahead, Collete DiVitto envisions a world where more jobs are created for people with disabilities, enabling them to achieve independence and financial security. Her message is clear and resonates with people from all walks of life: "No matter who you are, you can make a difference in this world."

