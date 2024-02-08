A Closer Look at How a 'Verified' Bank Call Cost a Customer $10,000

In the United States, there's been a surge in fake bank calls leading to scams. Scammers pose as representatives from legitimate banks, tricking innocent victims into divulging access codes for their accounts or cards. Many have fallen prey to these scams, resulting in significant financial losses. A recent incident involving TikTok user Whitney (@whitneyhouchin90) has taken the internet by storm, raising awareness among individuals regarding such schemes.

Image Source: TikTok | @whitneyhouchin90

In the video, she recounts her unfortunate experience of being duped by a fake bank call, ultimately losing $10,000 from her Discover bank account. The video garnered over 56,000 views, with many viewers relating similar encounters. Whitney described how she received unexpected calls from her bank, Discover, which raised suspicions. Despite that, she went on to trust the scammers.

Subsequently, she responded to the calls, naively confirming her mother's maiden name in response to a false emergency regarding her funds being pilfered. The scammers capitalized on her distress by claiming that an unauthorized attempt had been made to access her account via an ATM in Georgia, to which she denied any involvement.

The scammers executed the scam seamlessly, sending verification codes that appeared authentic, as they purportedly called from the Discover bank number. Fearing financial loss, she shared the codes with the scammers, unwittingly granting them unrestricted access to her account, resulting in a devastating loss of $10,000.

Image Source: TikTok | @whitneyhouchin90

In another video, she voiced her frustration about how Discover handled her financial loss. Disappointed by the bank's lack of accountability for the funds she lost, Whitney expressed her dissatisfaction. She suggested that the bank should prioritize improving the training of its wire transfer and fraud departments.

Her anguish was heightened by the fact that the stolen funds included her hard-earned savings earmarked for her children's future. She revealed that the bank had pledged to retrieve her money through a wire recall, but if this effort proves futile, their options would be limited.

Image Source: TikTok | @whitneyhouchin90

In December 2022, Discover Bank had to stop people from applying for its new checking account, which offered cashback and debit options. This pause in marketing and applications occurred due to the substantial rise of fraud, says CEO Roger Hochschild. Consequently, the bank opted to suspend new account applications and later reintroduced debit accounts in June 2023, incorporating additional features and safeguards to combat fraud.

Image Source: TikTok | @whitneyhouchin90

After the video began circulation, TikTok viewers were alarmed by the situation. Her story resonated deeply with the users, sparking discussions about the prevalence of such scams and the need for increased awareness and vigilance. Her willingness to share her ordeal has not only shed light on the dangers posed by fraudulent calls but has also prompted others to take proactive measures to protect themselves against financial exploitation.

