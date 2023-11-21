What is 'Friends' and 'Veronica's Closet' Co-Creator David Crane's Net Worth?

Name David Crane Net Worth $700 Million Sources of Income TV Shows, Mostly from "Friends" Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 13, 1957 Age 66 years Nationality United States of America Profession Television producer, Screenwriter

American writer and TV producer David Crane is one of the creators of the iconic sitcom, "Friends", which aired from 1994 to 2004. He co-created the show with Marta Kauffman, his longtime friend from college. The duo later produced another hit show "Veronica's Closet" and then "Jesse" starring Christina Applegate. They have worked together on the HBO series "Dream On" and have also co-written the book and lyrics for the musical "Personals," which was later nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical in 1986. As of 2023, David Crane's net worth is $700 million.

Most of Crane's net worth is attributed to the royalties he continues to receive from "Friends". However, his other projects like "Veronica's Closet,""The Class,", "Everything's Relative," and "Dream On" have also made a significant contribution.

David Crane was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 13,1957 to Joan and Gene, who was a news anchor. He was brought up in a Jewish household. Crane went to Harriton High School in Rosemont and graduated in 1975. He later earned a degree from Brandeis University in 1979. Crane's first job was as a writer for the sitcom, "Everything's Relative." He also co-created the show "Dream On" and served as a writer for the CBS series "Sunday Dinner." He was also the co-creator of the sitcom "Family Album." He soon came together with Kaufmann to make "Friends" that catapulted their career to new heights.

After the lucrative sitcom, he then wrote the 1996 short film "Crashendo." After "Veronica Closet" and "Jesse", he co-created "The Class," which starred Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jason Ritter, Lizzy Caplan, and Andrea Anders.

Crane and his husband Jeffrey Klarik have been together for three decades now. The two had met at a dinner through some mutual friends. Klarik has also served as a producer on NBC's "Mad About You," and then created UPN's "Half & Half." The couple has also been part of many other projects like, "Episodes," and "The Class".

Crane has earned a whopping 11 Emmy nominations and six of them were for "Friends." He has also been nominated for five CableACE Awards for "Dream On," out of which he won two. "Friends" also earned him an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Writing in a Comedy Series as well as a TV Quick Award for Best Comedy Show. He was also inducted into the Online Film & Television Association Hall of Fame and received the Creative Impact in Television Writing Award for "Episodes" at the 2017 Nantucket Film Festival along with his husband. He has also earned nominations from the BAFTA Awards for his work in the series, "Episodes."

What shows did David Crane write?

David Crane has written many shows like, "Friends," "Crashcendo", "Veronica's Closet", "Dream On", "Sunday Dinner", "The Powers That Be, "Family Album" and more.

Are Marta Kauffman and David Crane married?

No, the creators of Friends, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane are not married. Marta Kaufman was married to Michael Skloff and David Crane is married to his long-time partner Jeffrey Klarik.

How did David Crane and Marta Kauffman meet?

The two knew each other from Brandeis University. They had their first meeting when they were both cast for a student production of Tennessee Williams' “Camino Real”.