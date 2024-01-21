Healthcare is considered an essential service for people, but even those engaged in this noble profession are not incorruptible. In a turn of events that shed light on the dubious schemes plaguing the medical sector, Dr. Thomas A. Webster, a former Olympia doctor, is now charged for his involvement in a $14 million Medicare and TRICARE fraud scheme. The scheme, orchestrated between May 2021 and September 2023, targeted elderly recipients of Medicare and TRICARE across Washington and various other states.

Dr. Webster, a licensed physician in Olympia, has been accused of being part of a conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute. The charges are based on his involvement in a fraudulent telemarketing scheme, orchestrated by a firm, which involved using telemarketers to collect information about the identity of Medicare and TRICARE beneficiaries, primarily in eastern Washington.

Once the telemarketers gathered the necessary information, the company proceeded to fabricate medical records that falsely indicated visits by the doctor. Dr. Webster then allegedly requested medical orders for Durable Medical Equipment (DME) based on these fabricated records and fraudulently signed the documentation. The illegitimate orders for DME were then sold to SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) companies that subsequently submitted false claims to Medicare and TRICARE for reimbursement.

Image Source: Photo by Charlie-Helen Robinson | Pexels

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) played a central role in the entire fraudulent scheme, as medicare and TRICARE cover eligible health care services, including DME, under specific conditions. However, to qualify for reimbursement, the DME must be ordered by a medical physician treating a patient for a genuine illness or injury, contributing to the patient's treatment or improving their physical condition.

The investigation reveals that Medicare and TRICARE disbursed over $13.7 million for fraudulent DME orders and referrals made by Dr. Webster during the specified timeframe. Shockingly, many beneficiaries had no actual need for the DME, and those requiring hospice care were found to be ineligible.

Image Source: cottonbro studio/Pexels

US Attorney Waldref emphasized the heinous nature of telemarketing schemes that exploit the elderly. Such scams are particularly insidious as they prey on individuals who often rely on a doctor's unbiased judgment. The exploitation of vulnerable populations for personal financial gain raises serious ethical and legal concerns.

As the legal proceedings move forward, Dr. Webster faces a grim future, since the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of up to five years in federal prison. The gravity of the accusations sheds light on the severity of his actions, which have not only affected the credibility of government healthcare programs but have also put individuals at a greater risk.

Pexels | Eberhgart's guilty plea

The investigation into this elaborate fraud scheme is far from over, as the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS OIG) and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service continue their relentless pursuit of justice. Unraveling the full extent of the conspiracy and ensuring all involved parties are held accountable remains a top priority for these federal agencies.

