Remembered as the Queen of Tejano Music and one of the most iconic Mexican-American artists ever, Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known popularly as Selena, was a trailblazing American singer, songwriter, and fashion designer who earned a $5 million net worth. Born in Texas, she quickly rose to prominence in the 1990s by blending American and Mexican music into Tejano or Tex-Mex music, and followed up her success by establishing a thriving fashion line and cosmetics brand. Tragically, her life was cut short at the peak of her success, when she was shot dead by her friend and former manager at her chain of boutiques.

Selena Quintanilla-Perez rides in a carriage during a performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo | Arlene Richie | Getty Images

Q primary sources of income included music sales from her successful albums, earnings from her live performances and tours, revenue from her clothing line and boutiques, and income from her cosmetic line.

Fans of Selena and the performers show their support at the "Selena Vive" tribute concert,| Jana Birchum | Getty Images

Career Highlights

Selena's career was like a musical rollercoaster, rising to prominence in the mid-80s with the group Selena y Los Dinos, she captured the hearts of the Tejano community with a string of successful albums. Signing with EMI Latin Records in the late 80s propelled her towards mainstream success, with her self-titled album garnering widespread acclaim and opening doors to collaborations with major brands like Coca-Cola. The release of her hit albums "Ven Conmigo" and "Entre a Mi Mundo" solidified her position as a Tejano music pioneer, earning her a multiplatinum certification and an ever-expanding fan base in Mexico. Beyond her musical achievements, Selena's foray into the world of fashion and cosmetics marked her as a savvy entrepreneur, culminating in the establishment of her own clothing line and boutiques in Texas

Earnings and Ventures

Just a year before her tragic passing, Selena was making serious cash, raking in a whopping $5 million in 1993 and 1994. Her financial star was shining so bright that she snagged the 18th spot on Billboard's list of the wealthiest Latino entertainers. In addition to her thriving music career, Selena ventured into the fashion industry, establishing a successful clothing line and opening two boutiques in Texas. Her entrepreneurial spirit and influence in the world of fashion contributed significantly to her overall net worth.

Singer Selena (Quintanilla) performs at the opening of the Hard Rock Cafe| Larry Busacca | Getty Images

Selena's life was a symphony of humble beginnings and unwavering passion. Born in 1971 in Texas, her musical journey began within the walls of her family's restaurant, where her melodies enchanted patrons. Despite facing financial hurdles and relocating to Corpus Christi, she continued to pursue her musical dreams alongside her family, ultimately leaving school to focus on her burgeoning career. Her early struggles laid the groundwork for the resilient spirit that would later define her meteoric rise to fame.

Selena Quintanilla-Perez poses with her award for Best Mexican/American Album at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards | Arlene Richie | Getty Images

Selena's life came to a devastating halt in 1995, leaving a deep void in the music world. Despite her promising career and growing influence, a tragic turn of events unfolded as a result of her trust in the wrong person. A dispute with her former friend and business associate, Yolanda Saldívar, turned fatal when a confrontation at a motel escalated to a heart-wrenching tragedy. Struck by a fatal gunshot wound, Selena's light was extinguished on March 31, 1995, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate in the hearts of her fans and the music industry. Throughout her career, Selena received numerous accolades and awards for her contributions to the music industry, including recognition for her chart-topping albums and groundbreaking achievements as a female Latin artist.

What was Selena's net worth at the time of her death?

Selena Quintanilla-Perez's net worth at the time of her death was estimated to be $5 million.

Was Selena Quintanilla successful?

Despite her success in the Spanish-language market, mainstream society largely ignored Selena until around 1993.

What was Selena's influence on the Tejano music genre?

Selena's influence on the Tejano music genre was significant, as she helped popularize it among younger audiences and played a pivotal role in bringing it to the mainstream music scene.

