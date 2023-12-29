Name Aaron Hernandez Net Worth $50,000 Salary $1.3 Million Sources of income NFL Career and Contracts Gender Male Date of Birth November 6, 1989 Death April 19, 2017 Age (at the time of death) 27 Years Nationality United States of America Profession American football player

Aaron Hernandez, born on November 6, 1989, in Bristol, Connecticut, was an American football player whose net worth was $50,000 at the time of his death in 2017. His financial situation was marred by legal troubles, including a murder trial, which revealed significant financial difficulties. Despite a promising football career, his net worth was considerably low due to legal battles and off-the-field controversies. The arrest, conviction, and subsequent death of Aaron Hernandez drew significant media scrutiny, capturing widespread attention. In response to the high-profile case, a documentary titled "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez" was released on Netflix on January 15, 2020.

Tight end Aaron Hernandez #81 of the New England Patriots looks on during an NFL game | Michael DeHoog | Getty Images

Aaron Hernandez's primary source of income was his career in the National Football League (NFL). He played as a tight end and gained recognition for his performance with the New England Patriots.

Aaron Hernandez #81 of the New England Patriots runs for yards after the catch | Patrick McDermott | Getty Images

Career highlights

In 2010, the New England Patriots picked Aaron Hernandez in the NFL draft, but surprisingly, he was chosen as the 113th overall in the fourth round. Despite being a standout college player, his lower draft position was likely influenced by personal issues and controversies from his time at the University of Florida. Aaron had an impressive college record with 111 receptions, 1,382 yards, and 12 touchdowns. In the NFL, he played exceptionally well for the Patriots, forming a formidable tight-end duo with Rob Gronkowski. Together, they are regarded as one of the most successful tight-end pairings in NFL history. Sadly, Aaron's NFL journey concluded with notable stats of 175 receptions, 1,956 yards, and 18 touchdowns before facing legal issues that cut short his promising career.

Salary and contracts

In 2010, after being drafted by the New England Patriots, Hernandez started with a base salary of $540,000. His breakthrough came in 2012 when he signed a significant 5-year, $40 million contract with the Patriots, encompassing a $12.5 million signing bonus and $16.5 million in guaranteed money. The contract outlined escalating earnings, with projections of $1.3 million in 2014, $2.3 million in 2015, $5 million in 2016, and $6 million in 2017 had he continued playing. However, his off-the-field troubles resulted in his release from the team in 2013, leading to missed future payments and an estimated loss of at least $30 million in potential earnings. Despite the lucrative contracts, legal issues severely impacted his financial trajectory, ultimately contributing to his financial downfall.

Aaron Hernandez's personal life was marked by legal issues and controversies. He was engaged to Shayanna Jenkins and the couple had a daughter named Avielle. However, Aaron's life took a tragic turn when he was charged with first-degree murder and gun-related offenses in 2013. The legal battles and subsequent incarceration affected not only his life but also the lives of his family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez (@shayjhernandez)

After Aaron died in 2017, his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, and their daughter sued the NFL and the New England Patriots. The lawsuit claimed that the organizations were responsible for Aaron's death and deprived them of their relationships with him. The basis for the lawsuit was the diagnosis of stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in Aaron's brain, attributed to repeated head trauma during his football career. Despite these claims, the lawsuit was dismissed in February 2019 as it missed the deadline to opt out of the class action suit against the league. As per court records examined by Boston 25, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the former fiancée of Aaron Hernandez, has been granted approximately $83K to support the upbringing of their 10-year-old daughter, Avielle, following Hernandez's passing, reports Yahoo!.

Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. | Jared Wickerham | Getty Images

Death

In 2013, he faced first-degree murder and gun-related charges, leading to his release from the New England Patriots. Subsequently, he was sued for an alleged Miami club shooting and investigated for a double murder in Boston in 2012. Found guilty of the first-degree murder of Odin Lloyd in 2015, Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison. The legal battles exposed a tumultuous side to his life, with accusations and investigations adding layers of complexity. Tragically, in 2017, Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell, marking the culmination of a tumultuous journey through the justice system. Despite his on-field success, Aaron Hernandez's achievements were overshadowed by legal troubles, and he did not receive notable awards during his career.

The headline refers to the results of an autopsy on former NFL football player and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez | Robert Alexander | Getty Images

What was Aaron Hernandez's net worth at the time of his death?

Aaron Hernandez's net worth was $50,000 at the time of his death in 2017.

What led to Aaron Hernandez's financial difficulties?

Aaron Hernandez faced financial difficulties due to legal troubles, including a murder trial, which resulted in the liquidation of assets to cover legal bills.

Did Aaron Hernandez have any business ventures outside of football?

No, Aaron Hernandez did not have notable business ventures beyond his football career.

