ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number

Psychologist, Andrew T. Jebb, and his team analyzed the data provided by the Gallup World Poll from 164 countries, to arrive at this conclusion. 
UPDATED 18 MINUTES AGO
Cover image source: Getty Images/ Yuliia Kokosha
Cover image source: Getty Images/ Yuliia Kokosha

The idea that money can't buy happiness has been proven wrong by science, to some extent. Studies show that with rising incomes, the happiness levels of people rise. Contrary to popular belief, the levels continue to rise even beyond a certain income threshold. So how much money is needed to be happy? Turns out, science has an answer for that too.

Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by Mikhail Nilov
Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by Mikhail Nilov

According to research conducted by Purdue University in 2018, the average amount needed for individuals to be happy stood at $75,000 to $95,000 per year. Psychologist, Andrew T. Jebb, and his team analyzed the data provided by the Gallup World Poll of 1.7 million individuals from 164 countries, to arrive at this conclusion.  

The team examined participants' responses to questions relating to life satisfaction and well-being to determine subjective well-being (SWB). They found the magic number that was needed for 'income satiation' which varied from place to place across the world. 

"We found that the ideal income point is $95,000 for life evaluation [overall life satisfaction] and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being [day-to-day happiness]," the official press release stated. Researchers added that this amount was for individuals and it may go up for families.  

 

Furthermore, the satiation points significantly vary from country to country, depending on how wealthy the nation is. As per the study, in North America, life satisfaction can be reached at $105,000 while the same costs just about $35,000 in Latin America. For Australia, the magic number was $125,000, while for Southeast Asia, it was $70,000. 

The magic number also varied between genders. The study found that globally it was cheaper for men to be satisfied with their lives at $90,000 than women who needed $100,000 to be happy. 

People with low and moderate education were satisfied with an income of $70,000 and $85,000 respectively, while people with a higher education needed $115,000. 

Researchers of the Pursdue study added that happiness is subjective and the cost of living comfortably can vary from person to person. More recently, GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of living in all 50 states of the U.S. to determine how much money people needed in each state to make a living. Here are the states with the least money needed to earn a living wage:

Mississippi- $45,906

Oklahoma- $46,024

Alabama-$46,577

Arkansas- $47,111

Kentucky- $47,318

Kansas- $47,379

West Virginia- $47,732

Missouri- $47,771

Iowa- $48,518

Georgia- $49,051

Several studies, including the Purdue University analysis, suggested that happiness levels see a decline after a certain level of income. A famous 2010 study published by the Nobel prize-winning cognitive scientist, Daniel Kahneman, claimed the threshold to be $75,000.

However, a 2023 collaborative study published by Matthew Killingsworth of the University of Pennsylvania and Kahneman suggested that there wasn't a threshold for the majority and the more money people had, the happier they were. 

 

The study found that for 80% of people, happiness rises with income past the threshold. However, for the remaining 20%, an unhappy minority, the happiness levels rise up to only $100,000 (the same $75,000 adjusted for inflation), per a Forbes report.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 20, 2024. It has since been updated.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
MONEY 101
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
Psychologist, Andrew T. Jebb, and his team analyzed the data provided by the Gallup World Poll from 164 countries, to arrive at this conclusion. 
49 minutes ago
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
MONEY 101
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
The man who sold the collector's item to pay the bills was left in tears after getting it back.
13 hours ago
UPS trucks have stopped turning left for a fascinating reason and it could benefit you as well
MONEY 101
UPS trucks have stopped turning left for a fascinating reason and it could benefit you as well
The strategy has allowed the company to save millions of gallons of fuel, and time.
2 days ago
Pennsylvania man became the richest person in world for 2 minutes after PayPal credited him $92 quadrillion
MONEY 101
Pennsylvania man became the richest person in world for 2 minutes after PayPal credited him $92 quadrillion
When he checked his PayPal account, there was $92,233,720,368,547,800 in it.
2 days ago
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
MONEY 101
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
The retired security guard heard an announcement on television that a particular lottery ticket hadn’t found its prize winner yet.
5 days ago
Guy shares a magnificent tax-saving hack for mega SUV and truck owners. Not everyone agrees with it
MONEY 101
Guy shares a magnificent tax-saving hack for mega SUV and truck owners. Not everyone agrees with it
In one such hack, social media influencers are explaining to the public how they can exploit Section 179 to get maximum tax savings.
Sep 2, 2024
Woman had 5 failed businesses before she started her grocery chain. Now, she brings in $8 million a year
MONEY 101
Woman had 5 failed businesses before she started her grocery chain. Now, she brings in $8 million a year
Pang Gek Tang, founder of Surrey Hills Grocer, tried her hands at 5 businesses before finding success.
Aug 26, 2024
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
MONEY 101
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
As the boos got louder and things seemed out of control, Pat Sajak hit back with witty response
Aug 24, 2024
Chef's incredible 6-1 method saves you big money on groceries and makes shopping a lot easier
MONEY 101
Chef's incredible 6-1 method saves you big money on groceries and makes shopping a lot easier
The 6-1 method suggests buying six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one treat for yourself.
Aug 20, 2024
‘World's luckiest man’ was dead for 14 minutes, then he came back and won the lottery twice
MONEY 101
‘World's luckiest man’ was dead for 14 minutes, then he came back and won the lottery twice
Bill Morgan, a trucker from Australia, achieved the miraculous feat back in 1999.
Aug 18, 2024
Radio host asks prize winner what he would do with $130,000. His tragic answer left her in tears
MONEY 101
Radio host asks prize winner what he would do with $130,000. His tragic answer left her in tears
The retired man shared that he had never ever won anything apart from the "love of a lovely lady".
Aug 8, 2024
Woman wins $1 million lottery after making the 'best mistake' of her life
MONEY 101
Woman wins $1 million lottery after making the 'best mistake' of her life
She went to a CVS store in Blacksburg to purchase a Mega Millions ticket for the upcoming big jackpot of $893 million on March 18, 2024.
Aug 6, 2024
Widow who unexpectedly got $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
MONEY 101
Widow who unexpectedly got $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
Ruth L Gottesman unexpectedly got $1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock upon her husband's passing.
Aug 2, 2024
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
MONEY 101
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
Shaq says the strategy isn't about making money but it did pay off monetary dividends as well.
Jul 29, 2024
Teacher sparks debate over method to teach kids finance, including 'desk rent' charges
MONEY 101
Teacher sparks debate over method to teach kids finance, including 'desk rent' charges
Students earn one brain buck per day for showing up and extra by contributing to discussions, being responsible, and so on.
Jul 22, 2024
Woman discovers $100 while shopping at Walmart with a special message from stranger
WALMART
Woman discovers $100 while shopping at Walmart with a special message from stranger
Back in 2017, a woman spotted an envelope lying at a Walmart store with an important message.
Jul 21, 2024
It’s gorgeous! Soon-to-be bride stuns with her $7 wedding dress
MONEY 101
It’s gorgeous! Soon-to-be bride stuns with her $7 wedding dress
While it is one of the special days, putting all your savings into one dress is definitely not wise
Jul 13, 2024
Spending more to save more? How 'spaving' can hurt more than you think
MONEY 101
Spending more to save more? How 'spaving' can hurt more than you think
The term that refers to the practice of spending more to saving more is starting to lose its charm.
Jul 12, 2024
Struggling with credit card debt? Here are some options to get debt relief
MONEY 101
Struggling with credit card debt? Here are some options to get debt relief
While everyone can get debt relief, there are many forms with special requirements for qualification
Jul 5, 2024
Four side hustlers share their best $20 investments
MONEY 101
Four side hustlers share their best $20 investments
While $20 may not seem a lot, it made a big difference for these hustlers.
Jul 2, 2024