NBA Star Tracy McGrady Has Scored Big With His Investments as well; Here's His Net Worth
|Name
|Tracy Lamar McGrady Jr.
|Net Worth
|$70 Million
|Sources of Income
|NBA contracts, investments, endorsements
|Gender
|Male
|DOB
|May 24, 1979
|Age
|44 years old
|Nationality
|American
|Profession
|Basketball player
One of the toughest covers of all time in the NBA, known for his skills that included scoring from any distance, Tracy McGrady has earned a net worth of a whopping $70 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Following an eventful career on the court, McGrady is now investing in his own company, the Ones Basketball League (OBL), which is set to make its debut in New York this weekend.
Also Read: What is "Little Women" Actress Florence Pugh's Net Worth?
What are Tracy McGrady's sources of income?
McGrady's primary sources of income stem from his successful NBA career, including lucrative contracts, subsequent business ventures, and investments. His role as an NBA analyst at ESPN has also contributed significantly to his overall earnings and financial stability. During his professional basketball career, McGrady's annual salary peaked at $23 million.
Also Read: From 'American Pie' To 'Schitt's Creek', Eugene Levy's Net Worth Has Come A Long Way
Other business ventures
Following his retirement from professional basketball, Tracy McGrady ventured into business with investments in firms such as Dasdak, a technology company based in Washington DC, and also contributed to the growth of Blue-04, a prominent water company in Florida. McGrady also demonstrated his entrepreneurial prowess by investing in the Biloxi Shuckers, a Minor League Baseball team.
Also Read: What Is 'Sin City' Actor Mickey Rourke's Net Worth?
Real estate and total assets
In Orlando, he boasts a remarkable residence featuring 7 bedrooms, while the New York Post reported about McGrady's ownership of a sprawling Texas mega-mansion, with nine bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, and an expansive 23,650-square-foot area, which reflects his penchant for opulent real estate investments. Notably, his diverse collection extends to his prized possession, a customized blue Mercedes Benz, per Wealthy Gorilla.
Social media following
|2.1 Million Followers
Personal life and awards
Beyond his professional endeavors, McGrady's personal life is marked by his commitment to philanthropy and social initiatives. Notably, his involvement with the Enough Project and his efforts to link schools in Darfurian refugee camps to American educational institutions highlight his dedication to creating a positive impact globally. Furthermore, his family life, including his marriage to CleRenda Harris and their three children, is a testament to his commitment to personal values and relationships.
Throughout his career, Tracy McGrady has received numerous awards and honors, including being named a 7-time NBA All-Star and leading the league in scoring during the 2003-2004 season.
FAQs
What is Tracy McGrady's net worth?
Tracy McGrady’s net worth is estimated to be $70 Million.
Did Tracy McGrady win any championships?
Tracy McGrady didn't win any championships in his career.
Why did Tracy McGrady stop playing?
Tracy McGrady was forced to stop playing because of his most serious issues with his back, left shoulder, and left knee.
More from MARKETREALIST
What Is ‘The Newsroom’ Actor Olivia Munn's Net Worth?
Oscar-Winner Helen Hunt Once Earned $1 Million per Episode on ‘Mad About You’; What’s Her Net Worth?