Name Tracy Lamar McGrady Jr. Net Worth $70 Million Sources of Income NBA contracts, investments, endorsements Gender Male DOB May 24, 1979 Age 44 years old Nationality American Profession Basketball player

One of the toughest covers of all time in the NBA, known for his skills that included scoring from any distance, Tracy McGrady has earned a net worth of a whopping $70 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Following an eventful career on the court, McGrady is now investing in his own company, the Ones Basketball League (OBL), which is set to make its debut in New York this weekend.

Also Read: What is "Little Women" Actress Florence Pugh's Net Worth?

Tracy McGrady #1 of the Houston Rockets waits during a timeout against the New Orleans Hornets | Getty Images | Chris Graythen

McGrady's primary sources of income stem from his successful NBA career, including lucrative contracts, subsequent business ventures, and investments. His role as an NBA analyst at ESPN has also contributed significantly to his overall earnings and financial stability. During his professional basketball career, McGrady's annual salary peaked at $23 million.

Tracy McGrady poses for a portrait at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame | Getty Images | Maddie Meyer

Also Read: From 'American Pie' To 'Schitt's Creek', Eugene Levy's Net Worth Has Come A Long Way

Following his retirement from professional basketball, Tracy McGrady ventured into business with investments in firms such as Dasdak, a technology company based in Washington DC, and also contributed to the growth of Blue-04, a prominent water company in Florida. McGrady also demonstrated his entrepreneurial prowess by investing in the Biloxi Shuckers, a Minor League Baseball team.

Also Read: What Is 'Sin City' Actor Mickey Rourke's Net Worth?

Tracy McGrady presents a check for $150,000.00 to the principal of Betsy Ross Elementary during the Tracy McGrady Foundation 2006 Softball Classic | Getty images | Bob Levey

In Orlando, he boasts a remarkable residence featuring 7 bedrooms, while the New York Post reported about McGrady's ownership of a sprawling Texas mega-mansion, with nine bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, and an expansive 23,650-square-foot area, which reflects his penchant for opulent real estate investments. Notably, his diverse collection extends to his prized possession, a customized blue Mercedes Benz, per Wealthy Gorilla.

Facebook 2.1 Million Followers

Beyond his professional endeavors, McGrady's personal life is marked by his commitment to philanthropy and social initiatives. Notably, his involvement with the Enough Project and his efforts to link schools in Darfurian refugee camps to American educational institutions highlight his dedication to creating a positive impact globally. Furthermore, his family life, including his marriage to CleRenda Harris and their three children, is a testament to his commitment to personal values and relationships.

Tracy McGrady and wife during Tracy McGrady and Diddy Host All-Star Kick Off Party | Getty Images | Bruce Gifford

Throughout his career, Tracy McGrady has received numerous awards and honors, including being named a 7-time NBA All-Star and leading the league in scoring during the 2003-2004 season.

Tracy McGrady speaks during the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall | Getty Images | Maddie Meyer

What is Tracy McGrady's net worth?

Tracy McGrady’s net worth is estimated to be $70 Million.

Did Tracy McGrady win any championships?

Tracy McGrady didn't win any championships in his career.

Why did Tracy McGrady stop playing?

Tracy McGrady was forced to stop playing because of his most serious issues with his back, left shoulder, and left knee.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is ‘The Newsroom’ Actor Olivia Munn's Net Worth?

Oscar-Winner Helen Hunt Once Earned $1 Million per Episode on ‘Mad About You’; What’s Her Net Worth?