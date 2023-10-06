Name Sia Furler Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income Music, songwriting, voice acting, direction Gender Female Date of Birth December 18, 1975 Age 47 years old Nationality Australian Profession Singer, songwriter

Sia Furler, known simply as "Sia" to music fans, is an Australian pop sensation whose global popularity skyrocketed with the 2015 track "Cheap Thrills" which captivated listeners worldwide, adding to her $30 million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth. But Sia had started her career decades before her rise to fame back in the 90s as an Acid Jazz artist, as part of the band Crisp, which disbanded in a short time. She moved to London and became part of a duo Zero7, to release two albums that failed to gain the attention of the listeners. She later moved to the US and released albums in 2008 and 2010, but they didn't gather much steam either. Finally, after collaborating on "Titanium" with David Guetta and "Diamonds" with Rihanna, Sia got her breakthrough with her hit single "Chandelier," decades after she started off.

Sia speaks onstage duing The Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards 2019 | Getty Images | Neilson Barnard

Although Sia saw limited success for decades, her music was the main source of revenue that sustained her career. In 2000, she signed with Sony's Dance Pool label, releasing "Healing is Difficult," which marked her breakthrough in the music industry. Sia's fame truly soared when her song "Breathe Me" was featured in the final scene of the TV series "Six Feet Under." Despite her growing popularity, she faced challenges with how her albums were promoted. Sia has also earned more income by directing music videos and producing records herself.

She had also taken a hiatus from her solo career due to the overwhelming demands of fame, and became a sought-after songwriter, penning hits for artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kylie Minogue in that period. She also joined the music group LSD in 2018.

Sia's income mainly comes from music sales, royalties from her songwriting, and her various ventures in the entertainment industry, including a foray into voice acting.

In 2014, Sia made a smart investment by purchasing a modest bungalow in Echo Park for approximately $660,000, which she managed to sell for $980,000 in just four years, securing a substantial 33% return on her initial investment. In 2015, Sia and her then-husband Erik Anders Lang acquired a luxurious 4,549-square-foot property in the upscale neighborhood of Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, for $5.15 million.

Sia's personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. She has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health during her hiatus from solo work. She adopted two boys in 2019, reflecting her commitment to family and parenthood, and has been candid about her diverse dating experiences, stating that she has dated individuals of all gender identities. Her first relationship was with Dan Pontifex, who tragically passed away in a car accident, causing her profound grief. She later dated musician JD Samson, and in 2014, she married filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, but their marriage ended in separation two years later.

Sia Furler arrives at the 15th Annual Trevor Project Benefit | Getty Images | Michael Tran

Throughout her career, Sia has received numerous accolades and awards. Notably, she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for her work on the soundtrack of the film "Burlesque." Her singing and songwriting talents have also earned her, the MTV Video Music Awards for Best Choreography, multiple Grammy nominations, a Teens Choice Award, and the Brit Awards for International Female Solo Artist.

Does Sia have kids?

Sia Furler is the mother of two children who she adopted in 2019

What caused Sia to take a hiatus from her solo career?

Sia took a hiatus due to the overwhelming demands of fame and her desire for privacy.

What was Sia's first hit?

Chandelier was Sia's first big hit.

