Name Rachel Hunter Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Modeling and acting Gender Female DOB September 9, 1969 Age 54 years old Nationality New Zealander Profession Model, actor, presenter

Also Read: Popular DJ Jimmy Savile Was Exposed as a Sexual Predator After His Death; Here's His Net Worth

With appearances on the cover of almost every major magazine from Vogue to Rolling Stone to Elle and Sports Illustrated as well as Playboy, Rachel Hunter, a renowned New Zealand-born model, actress, and television personality, has earned a $40 million net worth. Rachel Hunter has now established herself as a yoga instructor, organizing retreats in India, Bali, and New Zealand, with plans to expand to Hawaii this year. She occasionally collaborates with her daughter, using this opportunity to strengthen their bond.

Rachel Hunter attends the 'Feminine Collective Raw And Unfiltered' Vol. 1 launch party | Tibrina Hobson | Getty Images

Rachel Hunter's primary sources of income stem from her extensive modeling career, which began with her initial breakthroughs in New Zealand and subsequently expanded globally. Hunter has appeared on many magazine covers, including Vogue, Elle, Rolling Stone, Sports Illustrated, Playboy, Cosmopolitan, and Harper’s Bazaar, apart from her stints in films and TV.

Also Read: From 'Black Hawk Down' to 'Munich': Eric Bana's Diverse Career Journey and Net Worth

Rachel Hunter during Photocall For Space NK Featuring Rachel Hunter at Space NK Store | Fred Duval | Getty Images

Having started as a model at a young age, Rachel Hunter's talent and dedication propelled her to become a prominent face in the fashion world. She was associated with Ford Models and had contracts with prestigious brands such as Cover Girl.

Also Read: Ian Gillan's Relationship With Deep Purple was Marked by Multiple Comebacks; Here's His Net Worth

RACHEL HUNTER wearing a design by David Fielden, to launch the Romanian Fashion Appeal catwalk show. 31. 05. 1991. | Avalon | Getty Images

Hunter's foray into yoga retreats has added a new dimension to her professional endeavors, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and diversifying her income streams. Apart from her involvement in costume design, Rachel assumed the role of Brand Ambassador at Rothy's and pursued her studies in fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Rachel Hunter's real estate portfolio showcases her knack for profitable investments. In 2020, she sold a Hollywood Hills property for $3.45 million, a notable achievement considering its listing struggles since 2016 when it was priced as high as $5 million. Originally acquired in 2004 for $2.42 million shortly after her divorce from Ron Stewart, this residence boasted 4,500 square feet of living space, featuring wood-beamed ceilings, French doors, and five bedrooms. Hunter once co-owned an elegant Hermosa Beach home in Los Angeles, purchased for $3.65 million in 2007 with her former fiancé, Jarret Stoll, though Stoll retained sole ownership after they split. In 2004, she successfully sold a 6,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style property in Sherman Oaks for $2.55 million.

Instagram 139,000 Followers Facebook 120,000 Followers

Hunter's personal life has attracted media attention, particularly her high-profile relationships with musicians and athletes, including her marriage to Rod Stewart and subsequent relationships with Sean Avery and Jarret Stoll. Her publicized divorce settlement with Rod Stewart highlighted her financial prominence within the entertainment industry.

During the divorce proceedings between Rachel Hunter and Rod Stewart in 2005, Hunter initially sought approximately half of Stewart's net worth, which was estimated to be between $50 to $75 million at the time. The final settlement, however, was kept confidential and undisclosed. As part of the agreement, Rod Stewart provided financial support to Rachel, allowing her to purchase several homes.

Rachel Hunter and Rod Stewart | Vinnie Zuffante | Getty Images

What is Rachel Hunter's net worth?

Rachel Hunter has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

Did Rod Stewart have children with Rachel Hunter?

Yes, they had two children Liam and Renée.

Was Rachel Hunter a supermodel?

Yes, Hunter won fame for her stellar career as an international supermodel, starting in the late 1980s.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Former Playboy Model Jenny McCarthy's Net Worth?

What Is ‘Modern Family’ Co-creator Christopher Lloyd’s Net Worth?