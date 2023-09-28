Name Nicole Scherzinger Net Worth $14 Million Salary $3 Million Sources of Income Music, acting, television, business ventures Gender Female Date of Birth June 29, 1978 Age 45 years old Nationality American Profession Singer, actor, songwriter, record producer, designer

American singer, songwriter, and model, known for delivering hits with her band The Pussycat Dolls during the 2000s, Nicole Scherzinger, is also a TV personality and entrepreneur with a net worth of $14 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. After winning a talent show while attending a performing arts high school, Scherzinger went on to perform in plays and complete a major in theatre arts. She first bagged the lead vocalist position for the pop group Eden's Crush after joining the TV show "Popstars" in 2000. Apart from being a singer for The Pussycat Dolls, she also contributed a single to the soundtrack for "50 First Dates" starring Adam Sandler.

Nicole Scherzinger attends the X Factor auditions on June 28, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland | Getty Images | Ian Jacobs

Her breakthrough came with the Pussycat Dolls, where she became the lead singer and achieved international fame. Apart from music, Scherzinger ventured into reality television, appearing as a judge on shows like "The X Factor" and winning "Dancing With the Stars."

As a judge on "The X Factor UK," she reportedly earned $1.17 million initially, which was later increased to $2.3 million by the tenth season. Nicole Scherzinger is not just a performer but also an entrepreneur, having launched clothing lines, which have contributed to her net worth.

With The Pussycat Dolls, she released albums such as 2005's "PCD," featuring the chart-topping hit "Don't Cha," which helped her garner a loyal fanbase.

She later ventured into a successful solo music career, with albums like "Killer Love," and a stint on TV as a judge on reality shows.

Scherzinger's real estate investments include the 2016 acquisition of a magnificent Hollywood Hills "mega-mansion" for $3.75 million, before listing the property for sale at $8 million in 2020. She made a successful property sale in Hawaii in 2018, of a plantation-style house for $1.35 million, originally listed at $1.39 million. Her real estate journey also includes a 2006 purchase of a Mediterranean-style estate in Hollywood Hills, which she later listed for $2.35 million.

Scherzinger's personal life has been in the spotlight due to her relationships, which include her engagement to Nick Hexum, the lead singer of 311, and an on-and-off relationship with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. In January 2020, Scherzinger confirmed her relationship with former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans, and their engagement was confirmed in 2023.

Scherzinger has also won "Dancing With the Stars" apart from accolades for her music career.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans attend the amfAR Venice gala 2021 | Getty Images | Claudio Lavenia

What is Nicole Scherzinger's net worth?

Nicole Scherzinger's net worth is estimated to be $14 million.

Did Nicole Scherzinger have a baby?

No, she doesn't have any children.

Did Nicole Scherzinger change her face?

She may have undergone a Rhinoplasty.

