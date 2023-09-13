Name Nelly Kim Furtado Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Music Sales, Concerts, Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth December 2, 1978 Age 44 years Nationality Canada Profession Musician, Singer-songwriter, Actor, Record producer, Guitarist, Multi-instrumentalist, Television presenter

Nelly Furtado, born on December 2, 1978, in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, is a renowned Canadian singer, songwriter, and actress. She has made a significant mark in the music industry and has achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success. With a net worth of $40 million and a diverse musical style that spans pop, hip-hop, folk, and more, Nelly Furtado has become one of Canada's most successful and beloved artists.

Nelly Furtado's primary sources of income stem from her music sales, live concerts, and lucrative endorsement deals. Her diverse musical style has appealed to a wide audience, contributing significantly to her net worth.

Nelly Furtado's career ignited in the mid-1990s during a Toronto trip, where she contributed to Plains of Fascination, a hip-hop group. After high school in British Columbia, she returned to Toronto and caught singer Gerald Eaton's attention at the 1997 Honey Jam talent show. This led to a collaboration with Eaton and Brian West for her first demo tape. In 1999, she signed with Dreamworks Records.

Her big break arrived in 2000 with "Whoa, Nelly!" featuring hits like "I'm Like a Bird." Furtado continued to collaborate and tour. In 2006, her album "Loose" produced chart-toppers like "Promiscuous" and "Maneater." She earned a Latin Grammy Award for her 2009 Spanish-language album "Mi Plan." In the 2010s, she released more music, including "The Spirit Indestructible" and "The Ride" in 2017. Nelly Furtado's diverse career remains celebrated in the music industry.

Nelly Furtado's substantial net worth is a culmination of various income streams. Her music sales, driven by hit albums like "Whoa, Nelly!" and popular singles, have been a cornerstone of her financial success. Performing in concerts globally has also played a significant role in her earnings, drawing sizable audiences. Endorsement deals with various brands have added to her income over the years.

In a noteworthy move, Nelly Furtado sold her music catalog rights in April 2022, a deal speculated to be worth approximately $50 million, substantially boosting her net worth. Furthermore, Nelly's foray into acting has contributed to her income, diversifying her revenue streams. While her earnings vary year by year, they reflect the success of her multifaceted projects, making her a versatile and financially successful artist.

Nelly Furtado's personal life has seen its share of changes and challenges. She dated Jasper Gahunia in the early 2000s, and they had a daughter together in 2003. After their breakup, she married Demacio Castellon in 2008 but announced their separation in 2017. Nelly has also openly discussed her sexuality and being open-minded in terms of her attractions. Furtado has been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including hosting an MTV show about AIDS awareness. She donated $1 million to Free the Children (now known as WE Charity) to support the building of girls' schools in Kenya.

Nelly Furtado's talent and contributions to the music industry have earned her numerous awards, including:

1. Grammy Award for I'm Like a Bird (Pop Vocal Performance) 2. Latin Grammy Award for Mi Plan (Female Pop Vocal Album) 3. BRIT Award for International Female Artist of the Year 4. Billboard Music Award for Songwriter of the Year and Latin Pop Airplay Track of the Year, Duo or Group for her song "Fotografia" 5. Ten Juno Awards nominations where she won 4.

What is Nelly Furtado's net worth?

Nelly Furtado's net worth is estimated to be $40 million.

Where did Nelly Furtado film "Say It Right" video?

Los Angeles, California.

What happened to Nelly Furtado?

Nelly Furtado has been focusing on raising her children while living a quieter life in Canada.

