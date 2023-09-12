Name Miles Teller Net Worth $16 Million Salary $1 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Music Gender Male Date of Birth February 20, 1987 Age 36 years old Nationality American Profession Actor, Musician

Miles Teller, a versatile American actor and musician known for his exceptional talent on screen and on the drums, has amassed a $16 million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Born on February 20, 1987, in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Teller most recently shared screenspace with Tom Cruise in the "Top Gun" sequel.

Miles Teller's primary sources of income include his acting gigs, musical talents, and various endorsements and sponsorships. His acting revenue streams are divided between roles in films and television shows.

Miles Teller's s alary and ventures

Miles Teller's career has soared in recent years highlighted by a $3.5 million paycheck for his role in "Top Gun: Maverick." While he got modest salaries from his early roles in films like "Project X" and "The Spectacular Now," his breakthrough came with the "Divergent" series, where he earned an average of $700,000 for each installment. His Oscar-winning role in "Whiplash" propelled his rise to fame despite a humble $8,000 salary, as per The Things.

Teller missed out on the lead role in the film "La La Land" directed by the filmmaker behind "Whiplash," because he requested $6 million instead of accepting the $4 million. Miles also made around $3 million for "Fan4stic" and continues to thrive with upcoming projects like "The Gorge" and "The Ark and The Aardvark."

Real estate and other assets

Miles Teller purchased a Studio City home for $3 million in 2016, which he later listed for sale in May 2023 at $5.7 million. Additionally, in March 2023, Miles and his wife Keleigh Sperry acquired a lavish property in LA's Pacific Palisades for $7.5 million.

His personal life

In September 2019, Miles married his longtime girlfriend, model Keleigh Sperry. They exchanged vows at a Sacred Hearts Mission Catholic Church on the Hawaiian Island of Maui and celebrated their reception at the Ritz Carlton.

Teller has garnered acclaim for his exceptional acting throughout his career including his breakout performance in the critically acclaimed film "Whiplash" in 2014. For the Oscar-nominated movie, he earned widespread praise and even received a Golden Globe Award nomination. Additionally, he and his co-star Shailene Woodley were honored with the Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Prize for Dramatic Acting for their performances in "The Spectacular Now."

