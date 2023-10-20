Name Linda Evans Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting, Writing Gender Female DOB November 18, 1942 Age 80 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Author

Linda Evans, a renowned veteran American actress, has garnered a net worth of $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Best known for her role in the prime soap opera "Dynasty," Linda Evans has made a mark in the entertainment industry with her talent and charisma. Living a quiet and peaceful life in the small town of Rainier, Washington, Evans has happily bid farewell to her past struggles. “I have 70 acres with a river running through it,” she said in an interview on the "Oprah Winfrey Show". "We’ve got dogs. We’ve got deer. I live in heaven," she had shared, per Northwest Prime Time. After getting back in the game at 78 while shooting "Swan Song," Evans seems to have realized that life is full of surprises, and she's embracing all of it—writing, cooking, working with organizations like Meals on Wheels, and traveling the country to speak on graceful aging.

Linda Evans circa 1983

Linda Evans' primary source of income was her acting career, where she achieved fame and recognition. From her early days gracing the TV screen as the daring Audra Barkley to reigning supreme as the elegant Krystle Carrington in the notorious "Dynasty," Linda Evans has proved herself a force to be reckoned with. With more plot twists in her personal life than in some of the shows she starred in, Evans has exemplified resilience and grace under the spotlight. Beyond her on-screen endeavors, her foray into the fitness world and even the infomercial scene showcased her versatility. In addition to her acting, she earned income from endorsements, book sales, and her involvement in the fitness business.

The original cast from the popular and long-running TV series Dynasty.

Although her exact salary figures are not available, Evans enjoyed a successful acting career, which undoubtedly provided her with substantial earnings during her prime years in the entertainment industry. After her departure from "Dynasty," Linda Evans ventured into the fitness industry. She dedicated her time to setting up a small chain of fitness centers, showcasing her commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Musician Steven Tyler (L) and actress Linda Evans visit SiriusXM Studio

In 1981, Linda Evans made a smart real estate move when she acquired a Beverly Hills property for $600,000, which would be worth around $1.7 million today. This house became a notable hotspot, even housing Dolly Parton for nearly a decade. Evans decided to bid farewell to her Beverly Hills gem in 2010, listing it for a hefty $3.3 million after enjoying years of $15,000 per month in rent. Eventually, she accepted $2.7 million about a year later. But Evans' real estate journey didn't stop there; she embraced a serene lakeside retreat in rural Washington during the height of her "Dynasty" fame. When the show's curtains fell, she made yet another wise move, trading the lake house for a vast 70-acre property near Olympia, Washington, showing that her sense of luxury extended beyond the glitz and glamor of the small screen into her well-chosen real estate investments.

Linda Evans' personal life

Linda Evans' personal life has been a subject of public interest over the years. She had several marriages, including one to John Derek, and a relationship with the new-age musician Yanni. Her life was not without its share of challenges and controversies. In 2014, Linda Evans faced legal issues when she was arrested for driving under the influence of a prescription painkiller, shedding light on her personal struggles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Evans (@lindaevansofficial)

Linda Evans' contributions to the entertainment industry were acknowledged with several awards and nominations. Here are some of her notable accolades:

- Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama (1991) for her role in "Dynasty" - People's Choice Award for Favorite Female Performer in a New TV Program (1984) - People's Choice Award for Favorite Female TV Performer (1985) - Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Lead Actress (1984, 1985)

What is Linda Evans' net worth?

Linda Evans' net worth is estimated at $20 million as of October 2023.

What was her most famous role?

Linda Evans is best known for her role as Krystle Carrington in the 1980s TV series "Dynasty."

How many children does Linda Evans have?

Linda Evans has no children.