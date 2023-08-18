Name Lena Kathren Headey Net Worth $12 Million Salary $2,00,000 + Annual income $1.4 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Endorsements, Voice acting Gender Female Date of Birth October 3, 1973 Age 49 years old Nationality Bermudan-English Profession Actor, Voice Actor

Lena Headey, a renowned Bermudan-English actress, has captured hearts with her captivating performances on both the big and small screens. She gained international recognition through her iconic portrayal of Cersei Lannister in the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones". Beyond her impressive acting portfolio, Lena's financial journey and career success have been notable aspects of her life. Lena Headey has an estimated net worth of $12 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Lena Headey's primary source of income is her acting career. She has taken on a variety of roles in films and television shows, showcasing her talent and versatility. Her most notable role as Cersei Lannister in "Game of Thrones" earned her critical acclaim and a substantial salary. Additionally, her work in films like "300," "The Brothers Grimm," and "The Purge" also contributed to her income. In the recently announced series "The Abandons," Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey will portray two women maneuvering through the challenges of the untamed West, per Elle.

During the final two seasons of "Game of Thrones," Lena Headey reportedly earned a remarkable salary of $1.1 million per episode. This made her one of the highest-earning actors on television. Her exceptional performance as Cersei Lannister, a complex and powerful character, played a pivotal role in the show's success. In total, she earned around $30 million from her involvement in "Game of Thrones." This substantial income allowed her to invest in various avenues and build her net worth.

Lena's net worth encompasses various assets, including her earnings from acting, endorsements, and investments in real estate.

Lena Headey listed her Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles home in 2020 for $1.9 million. The 2,900-square-foot mid-century house had five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a covered patio in the backyard with a personal pool.

Lena Headey's passion for driving extends to her impressive car collection, featuring mostly black SUVs. Lena has an off-road Jeep Grand Cherokee, a black Porsche Cayenne, and an Audi Q5, as per CARHP.

2020 $9.8 Million 2021 $10.2 Million 2022 $11 Million 2023 $12 Million

Instagram 3.6 million followers Twitter 1 million followers

In 2007, Lena Headey wed musician Peter Loughran and shared a child before their 2013 divorce. In April 2013, Lena's financial struggles gained attention as she disclosed near bankruptcy after a taxing divorce, despite earning $150,000 per episode on her popular TV show "Game of Thrones". She began dating director Dan Cadan, had a child in 2015, and parted ways in 2019. She has two children, one from her previous marriage and another from her relationship with director Dan Cadan.

Lena Headey has been working in the industry for over two decades. She gained mainstream recognition through her role in "300," a box office hit. Her portrayal of Queen Gorgo garnered widespread acclaim, solidifying her status in the industry. Prior to "GoT" she has been nominated many times for her roles in television series and movies. However, it was her role as Cersei Lannister in "Game of Thrones" that truly catapulted her to international stardom. The show's success and her compelling performance earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. During her acting career, Lena has won awards like Silver Iris Award, Portal Award, EWwy Award among many others.

What is Lena Headey's net worth?

Lena Headey's net worth is approximately $12 million.

What was her salary for "Game of Thrones"?

For the final two seasons of "Game of Thrones," Lena earned $1.1 million per episode, totaling around $14.3 million.

What is Lena Headey's most iconic role?

Lena is widely recognized for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister in the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones."

