Kit Harrington of "Game of Thrones" fame has just welcomed his second child, a daughter with Rose Leslie whom he married in 2017. On this celebratory note, let's have a look at Harrington's net worth, assets, social media following, and more.

What is Kit Harington's net worth?

Kit Harington, born Christopher Catesby Harington, is a British actor who rose to fame after playing Jon Snow in the critically acclaimed television series "Game of Thrones". He began his acting career on stage before transitioning to film and television. His remarkable portrayal of Jon Snow earned him widespread recognition and contributed significantly to his $14 million net worth, reports Celebrity Net Worth.

By Season 5 of "Game of Thrones," Harrington along with some other co-actors negotiated his salary to $300,000 per episode. He negotiated $500,000 per episode for the final two seasons (7 and 8) of the show, which makes his total earnings from the show approximately $11,600,000, per Cosmopolitan.

Harington has made a notable mark in the film industry with roles like "How to Train Your Dragon 2," which achieved impressive worldwide earnings of $621 million and ranked as the 12th highest-grossing movie of 2014. Given the success of this film and his upcoming role in "Eternals," where he reunites with fellow "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden, it's reasonable to assume Harrington has earned substantial compensation.

While Harington is primarily known for his acting, he has also been involved in various projects beyond the screen. According to Cosmopolitan, he has appeared in endorsements and brand partnerships like Dolce and Gabbana and Jimmy Choo, contributing to his overall net worth.

Social media following

Personal Life

Harington's personal life gained attention due to his relationship with fellow "Game of Thrones" co-star Rose Leslie. The couple got engaged in 2017 and married in 2018. They welcomed their first child, a son, in February 2021. Harington has been open about his struggles with stress and alcohol abuse, seeking professional help to address these challenges.

In 2020, the pair opted to refurbish their residence in preparation for the arrival of their first child. The pastoral estate came at an approximate price of $2.5 million. Situated in Suffolk, the dwelling boasts 7 bedrooms, a moat, and a meticulously kept garden featuring a swimming pool. Spanning 8 acres, the property encompasses amenities like a tennis court, croquet lawns, and stables. The house exudes a distinctive medieval English ambiance, reports FirstCuriosity.

Kit Harington's remarkable acting talent has earned him esteemed recognition, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series, which he shared with the crew of "Game of Thrones." He clinched the Young Hollywood Award for Actor of the Year in 2013 and received the Giffoni Experience Award at the 2017 Giffoni Film Festival. Additionally, he was a nominee for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama in 2019 and was recognized as a finalist for the People's Choice Award for Male TV Star of 2019.

