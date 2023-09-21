Name Kevin Scott Richardson Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Music, Acting, Modeling, Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth October 3rd, 1971 Age 51 years old Nationality American Profession Singer, Model, Songwriter, Actor, Composer

American singer, actor, and director, best known as a member of the iconic pop music crew Backstreet Boys, Kevin Scott Richardson has also attained solo success to earn his $40 million net worth. Once a tour guide at Disney World in Florida, Richardson also went on to act in a film "The Casserole Club," apart from other on-screen appearances. Born on October 3, 1971, in Lexington, Kentucky, Richardson's journey to fame began in the 1990s when he joined the Backstreet Boys.

What are Kevin Richardson's sources of income?

Kevin Richardson's primary source of income has been his music career, which has largely been shaped by his stint as a member of the Backstreet Boys. He contributed to the group's massive success with hits like "I Want it That Way" and "Larger than Life," which made Backstreet Boys the best-selling boy band of all time with 100 million records sold worldwide. Before becoming a pop sensation, Kevin Richardson portrayed various iconic characters at Disney World. Modeling has also been a part of Richardson's career. He has worked with prestigious brands such as Versace and TAG Heuer and even appeared in Vogue magazine.

While he was with the Backstreet Boys, the group signed a groundbreaking $60-million deal with Jive Records in 1999. This deal significantly boosted his income during the height of the group's popularity.

Notable earnings include $24 million from the album "Millennium" in 1999, which achieved diamond certification in Canada and 13x platinum status in the United States. The album "Black & Blue" in 2000 brought in $10 million, certified 8x platinum by RIAA, The Richest reports. The 1996 album "Backstreet Boys," also certified 14x platinum in the U.S., and "Backstreet's Back," certified diamond in Canada, contributed substantial earnings of $14 million and $11.5 million, respectively.

Apart from his music, acting, and modeling careers, Richardson has composed the soundtrack for the animated film "The Spirit Bear" and headlined a Christmas concert in Los Angeles in 2011. He also worked on his solo career and released a single track from his album "Cover Story" in 2015.

Kevin Richardson has been in a long-lasting marriage with Kristin Kay Willits, whom he crossed paths with while working at Disney World in June 1992. Although their relationship went through private ups and downs, including a break-up in 1996 followed by a reconciliation in late 1997, they eventually got married on June 17, 2000. Their wedding took place at the serene Cathedral Domain Camp and Conference Center in rural Lee County, eastern Kentucky. Together, they are proud parents to two sons, named Mason and Max Richardson. He has also shown a passion for the great outdoors and had a close relationship with his family, including his father, who passed away when he was 19. Richardson's decision to briefly leave the Backstreet Boys in 2006 was partly influenced by his desire to start a family.

23 years ago today… 💨 So fast! Time flies when you’re having fun! Happy anniversary my love @KristinKayPhoto ❤️♾️ #anniversary #Love pic.twitter.com/PjBke7bppC — Kevin Richardson (@kevinrichardson) June 17, 2023

What is Kevin Richardson's net worth?

Kevin Richardson's net worth is estimated to be $40 million.

Is Kevin Richardson still with Backstreet Boys?

No, Kevin Richardson has left the Backstreet Boys.

Has Kevin Richardson pursued a solo music career?

Yes, he has explored solo music projects, including composing a soundtrack and releasing a single track from his solo album.

