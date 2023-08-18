Name Kate Noelle Holmes Net Worth $25 Million Salary $200 Thousand + Annual Income $3 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Modelling, Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth December 18, 1978 Age 44 years old Nationality American Profession Actor, Model

Actor Katie Holmes rose to fame after playing Joey Potter in the hit TV show "Dawson's Creek". With a diverse acting career spanning television, film, and theater and successful business ventures, Holmes has established herself as a multifaceted talent. Holmes' net worth is estimated to be around $25 million. While her net worth may not be among the highest in Hollywood, it reflects her steady and successful career in the entertainment world, per Celebrity Net Worth.

After her big break in "Dawson's Creek", she continued to make her mark in Hollywood with roles in films like "Batman Begins," "Thank You for Smoking," and "Logan Lucky."

Salary

Katie Holmes, a main cast member of "Dawson's Creek," appeared in all 128 episodes, earning around $30,000 per episode in the early seasons. With the show's popularity, her salary increased to $175,000 per episode, totaling $4.2 million for the final season. Holmes has 50 acting credits, including recent projects like "The Giver," "Dear Dictator," "Ocean's 8," "Coda," and "The Secret: Dare to Dream." Notably, she starred in three plays, including "The Wanderers," and had TV roles in "The Kennedys" and "The Kennedys: After Camelot." Her earnings include $1 million from "Batman Begins," $1 million from "Abandon," $500,000 from "Phone Booth," and $200,000 from "The Gift," among others.

Endorsements and Business ventures

Holmes has been associated with various brands, including Gap, Coach, Garnier Lumia hair color products and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. Her appearances in campaigns and advertisements have also contributed to her income. Holmes is the co-owner of Alterna Haircare and has been its brand ambassador in 2013. She launched a high-fashion clothing line named Holmes & Yang in 2009 and made her directorial debut with the film "All We Had" in 2016.

Holmes has invested in real estate over the years, owning properties in locations like New York City. As per E! News, the actress and her daughter stayed in a Chelsea apartment in 2014 that cost $12,500 per month. She shared with the outlet her affection for New York, its theater, galleries, and her neighborhood.

In 2020, Holmes attracted attention by selling her Tudor-style Calabasas residence. The Los Angeles Times reported the listing price as $4 million. Subsequently, ABC News noted that Holmes utilized the proceeds to acquire a New York mansion for $3.8 million, says PureWow.

Holmes was in a relationship with Joshua Jackson and engaged to Chris Klein. Her high-profile marriage to Tom Cruise garnered significant media attention. As Holmes and Cruise divorced in 2012, the prenuptial agreement he requested ensured that Holmes didn't receive any of his personal funds. Nevertheless, the settlement mandated Cruise to provide annual child support of $400,000 until 2024, equivalent to $33,000 monthly, summing up to a total of $4.8 million upon completion of all payments. Following her divorce from Cruise, she dated Jamie Foxx for some time.

Holmes won an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance for her role in "Disturbing Behavior." While she hasn't received any major awards, her contributions to film and television have been acknowledged by audiences and peers.

What is Katie Holmes' net worth?

Katie Holmes has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

What is Katie Holmes best known for?

Katie Holmes will always be best known as Joey Potter from the hit WB TV series "Dawson's Creek."

Did Katie Holmes attend college?

She attended the all-girls Notre Dame Academy and Columbia University.

