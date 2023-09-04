Name Jesse Gregory James Net worth $50 Million Sources of Income Entrepreneurship, acting and production Gender Male Date of Birth April 19, 1969 Age 54 years old Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur, TV personality, Mechanic, Actor.

Jesse James, an American entrepreneur and reality television star, known for his bike customization firm West Coast Choppers, has accumulated a net worth of $50 million through diverse ventures, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Born on April 19, 1969, in Long Beach, California, James has also made a mark in showbiz through various television shows and has other businesses including clothing lines and firearms. He has made a name for himself in popular culture, for his work as well as controversies.

Jesse James' main revenue source is his iconic bike customization brand West Coast Choppers, which he launched in 1992, to sell handcrafted bikes. Today, the company has grown with 50 employees creating custom bikes, which fetch anything between $60,000 to $150,000, as well as cars with bigger pricetags. James has been a prominent figure on television, with shows like "Monster Garage," "Jesse James Is a Dead Man," and "Jesse James: Outlaw Garage." James expanded his brand into the fashion world with clothing lines like Jesse's Girl and Jesse James Industrial Workwear, and is also involved in Jesse James Firearms Unlimited.

Apart from customized bikes, apparel and firearms brands James also launched a restaurant called Cisco Burger in 2006 and co-owned Austin Speed Shop until 2013. To top all that, he published "Garage" magazine, adding another feather in his cap.

In 2010, James acquired a lavish mansion in Austin, Texas, for nearly $2 million, which also had a spacious six-car garage, and also owns a picturesque home in Sunset Beach, California.

James has been married five times and has three children, and was his marriage with Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock lasted from 2005 to 2010. The marriage ended after James admitted to infidelity, before he married hair care heiress and drag racer Alexis DeJoria in 2013. But that marriage ended in 2020, and in June 2022, James married adult film star Bonnie Rotten, who accused him of cheating on her later that year.

In 2007, Jesse James encountered a legal challenge when he was fined $271,250 by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for selling motorcycles that violated the state's clean-air laws. He claimed to be unaware of a change in rules that made small-scale manufacturers subject to CARB regulations. Subsequently, in 2008, James faced a $422,680 breach of contract lawsuit from a customer who had paid $270,000 for a custom car that remained unfinished. The customer accused James of providing a new estimate of $600,000 to $700,000, two years after the order. Furthermore, Jesse James has had legal conflicts with former lawyers, including a 2008 lawsuit for $327,533 in unpaid fees and a 2014 lawsuit amounting to $500,000, which included $100,000 in unpaid fees, interest, and damages.

How many times has Jesse James been married?

Jesse James has been married five times.

How long were Sandra and Jesse together?

They were together for five years.

Are Alexis DeJoria and Jesse still together?

They have called it quits after 7 years of marriage.

