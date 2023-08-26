Name Gabriel Macht Net Worth $8 Million Gender Male Date of birth January 22, 1972 Age 51 years old Nationality American Profession Actor, Television producer

After gaining widespread recognition as Harvey Specter in the TV series Suits, actor and producer Gabriel Macht minted a net worth of $8 million from his roles in films and television. While his salary and annual income details are not specified, Macht was reportedly making $60,000 per episode for Suits in 2013. Born on January 22, 1972, in the Bronx, New York, Macht started acting at the young age of eight with the film "Why Would I Lie?," for which he also earned a Young Artist Award nomination, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Before landing his most iconic role in Suits, Macht had already appeared in smaller roles sharing screenspace with A-listers such as Robert De Niro and John Travolta. As for TV, he had done few episodes of series such as "Sex and the City" and "Wasteland'.

Macht's income primarily comes from acting and production in television and films, driven largely by the fan following he garnered from Suits. Apart from that, he has made money by appearing in global ad campaigns for Ballantines and Dubai's Madinat Jumeirah Living real estate project.

After establishing himself as an actor, Macht bought a 2,707-square-foot Spanish-style house in Los Angeles for $849,000. He later sold the property for $2.5 million shortly after listing it for $1.9 million. Macht and his wife Jacinda Barett also bought a $750,000 house in Australia, where the couple offered to host his co-star Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry.

Beyond television, Macht made his mark in the film industry with roles in various genres. Notable films include "The Spirit," where he played the titular masked crimefighter, and "Middle Men" and "Whiteout," showcasing his versatility across different genres. Macht has been on a break from acting since Suits ended in 2019.

Even after Suits, Macht maintains a presence on various social media platforms, to connect with his fans.

Instagram 2.8 Million followers Twitter 546,700 followers Facebook 613,000 followers

Gabriel Macht is married to actress Jacinda Barrett, known for her roles in both television and film. The couple, together since 2004, have a daughter named Satine and son Luca. His father Stephen Macht is also an actor with several TV and film roles under his belt, including appearances on "Suits."

Why did Gabriel Macht leave 'Suits?'

Gabriel Macht moved on from Suits to take a break from the series and invest his creativity elsewhere.

Was Gabriel Macht's wife on 'Suits?'

She had a recurring role in the second season of the TV series Suits

How many episodes of 'Suits' did Gabriel Macht star in?

He played the character of Harvey Specter for 134 episodes.

