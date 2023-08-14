Fans of Reggae music legend Bob Marley also know that he was a diehard soccer fan himself. That love for the game also got instilled in his daughter, Cedella Marley, who grew up immersed in the world of music and soccer. A former member of Ziggy Marley and The Magic Makers, she found success in the music industry and embraced her father's love for soccer, per CNN Sports.

A legacy beyond financials

With an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to The Things, Cedella Marley's true legacy is measured not in monetary terms, but in lives transformed and barriers shattered.

A harmonious blend of music and football

"Daddy played every day... on the road, you’d find a field, you’d find a team," Cedella fondly recalls her father's unwavering love for soccer. The daughter of reggae legend Bob Marley, Cedella was introduced to the soccer at an early age. In an alternate reality, her father might have traded his guitar for a pair of cleats.

In 2014, a flyer delivered by her son became the catalyst for Cedella's unexpected yet transformative journey into women's soccer. Back in 2008, six years prior, the women's national team program of the Jamaican Football Federation (JFF) had been dissolved due to inadequate funding. The flyer contained a plea seeking funds from the JFF, aimed at relaunching the program. Without much delay, Marley took action by promptly contacting the federation the next morning to inquire about their requirements.

From nutrition and travel to training camps, the team lacked crucial resources, but Marley harnessed her musical talents, collaborating with her brothers to record "Strike Hard," whose royalties powered initial change. In the first year, Marley, along with her family, raised $300,000.

In 2019, Cedella Marley's unwavering commitment bore fruit as Jamaica's women's team clinched an unprecedented achievement, becoming the first Caribbean country to qualify for the Women's World Cup. Beyond trophies and accolades, Marley's influence shaped how Jamaica viewed women's soccer. Her efforts have sparked a global ripple effect, challenging biases and empowering female athletes around the world.

Marley's initiative "Football is Freedom" resonates with both her father's wisdom and her own journey. Launched in 2021, it encapsulates her deep belief in soccer's transformative power. “We’re giving every girl a chance to become a game changer," she explained, emphasizing the initiative's aim to foster life skills, mentorship, and educational opportunities for young women.

"Football is freedom."



Bob Marley would have turned 76 today ⚽️🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/rmCKAuE0Js — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2021

Through 'Football is Freedom,' Marley orchestrated training camps and partnered with influential entities like Adidas and Common Goal. She insisted that soccer can change the lives of girls from underserved communities. The initiative isn't just about matches on the field; it's about nurturing personal growth, community impact, and resilience that transcends boundaries.

Her journey from reggae roots to the football pitch stands as a testament to the unyielding power of passion and purpose. As she fervently champions women's soccer and empowers young women through 'Football is Freedom,' Cedella Marley's impact echoes far beyond the notes of a song or the cheers of a stadium.

