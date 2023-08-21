Name George Alan O'Dowd Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Music sales, Concerts, Fashion, Books, Television appearances Gender Male Date of Birth June 14th, 1961 Age 62 Nationality United Kingdom Profession Singer-songwriter, Disc jockey, Fashion designer, Performer, Photographer, Record producer

Boy George, whose birth name is George Alan O'Dowd, is a renowned British singer, songwriter, fashion designer, author, and TV personality. He first gained international fame as the lead singer of the band Culture Club and became an icon of the 1980s music scene. Beyond his music career, Boy George has excelled in various creative endeavors, including fashion and literature. With a distinctive androgynous style and a powerful voice, Boy George has left an indelible mark on pop culture. Boy George has accumulated his estimated $50 million wealth through a multifaceted career in the entertainment industry along with his contributions to fashion and literature, per Celebrity Net Worth.

George was recently in the news when his showbiz firm Culture Club went bust with debts of almost $1.2 million and a U.K. court ordered its shutting down. The company’s assets of $4,13,911 have been taken by the liquidators, per The Sun. This might affect George's net worth but let's have a look at his sources of income and earnings as of now.

Boy George rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of Culture Club. The band's hit singles like "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" and "Karma Chameleon" contributed significantly to his earnings through music sales and concerts. Boy George is also recognized for his distinctive fashion sense. He launched his own fashion line called B-Rude which showcased his unique style and designs. His fashion collections have been showcased in various fashion shows across the world.

Also an accomplished author, George's autobiographies, "Take it Like a Man" and "Straight" achieved best-seller status in the U.K., adding to his financial success.

His presence in TV shows like "The Voice" and "The Big Deal" has also contributed to his net worth. Even after the prime of Culture Club, Boy George continued to perform as a solo artist and DJ in various events and venues globally. Boy George's ventures into the fashion industry with his brand B-Rude and his successful stints as a DJ have diversified his income streams.

Boy George's assets

Amid his peak popularity in the late 1980s, Boy George purchased The Logs, a gothic Grade-II-listed mansion in Hampstead, North London. For almost four decades, this was his primary residence. After significant renovations, Boy George listed The Logs for sale in 2022 for $19.5 million. The mansion boasts six bedrooms, a private roof terrace, a movie theater, and a meditation space.

Personal life

Boy George's personal life has been marked by both success and challenges. While Boy George initially identified himself as bisexual, he later clarified his sexual orientation as gay, reports Express. He has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. His struggles with drug addiction have been well-documented, including arrests related to drug possession. Despite these challenges, he sought treatment and recovery, leading to a more positive direction in his life.

Awards

Boy George's impact on the music and fashion industries has earned him recognition and awards. While he hasn't received any major awards, he has received recognition for his contributions to music, fashion, and entertainment.

