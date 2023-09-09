Name Adam Noah Levine Net Worth $160 Million Salary $8 Million Sources of Income Music, television, business ventures, real estate Gender Male Date of Birth March 18, 1979 Age 44 years old Nationality United States of America Profession Musician, Actor, Singer-songwriter, Entrepreneur

Singer Adam Levine performs onstage during VH1's Super Bowl Fan Jam | Getty Images | Christopher Polk

Also Read: Turning Down 'Avatar' Cost Matt Damon a Whopping $250 Million; Here's His Net Worth Today

Accomplished American singer and songwriter, known for his dynamic career and his role as a celebrity host on NBC's The Voice, Adam Levine has a $160 million net worth. Born on March 18, 1979, in Los Angeles, California, Levine's journey to stardom began when he started playing with his junior-high friends and founded his first band Kara's Flowers in 1994. His career is also marked by successful business ventures, and significant real estate investments, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Levine's music career remains his primary revenue stream since he has contributed to numerous chart-topping albums and singles as the lead singer of the highly popular band Maroon 5. He has amassed a significant amount in royalties and concert earnings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine)

Also Read: What Is Supermodel Christy Turlington's Net Worth?

In his inaugural season on The Voice, Adam Levine's salary amounted to a substantial $6 million, and this continued to rise, reaching $10 million by 2015 and a noteworthy $12 million in 2016. During the years 2015 and 2016, his combined income from various sources exceeded an impressive $35 million annually. From 2017 onwards, Adam's compensation as a host on The Voice remained consistent at $13 million per season. In 2018, his overall income from diverse sources soared to an astounding $68 million, as per Marca.

Also Read: What Is Mariah Carey's Net Worth in 2023?

In addition to his success in music and television, Levine has proven himself to be a shrewd businessman with a diverse portfolio of ventures. He co-founded 222 Productions, a firm responsible for creating projects such as the YouTube web TV series "Sugar" and the reality competition series "Songland" for NBC. Furthermore, he ventured into the music industry as a label owner, establishing 222 Records, and ventured into the world of fashion by collaborating with clothing companies to launch his own menswear lines.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have made waves in the real estate world with their strategic investments, including the purchase of a lavish Beverly Hills mansion for $34 million. They later listed the property for $47.5 million after extensive renovations. They also made notable sales, including a property bought by John Mayer for $13.5 million.

In 2019, they ventured into the Pacific Palisades, buying a former residence of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for $32 million, before listing it for $57.5 million in 2022. They extended their investments all the way to Montecito, where the couple bought and sold a spectacular estate in just three months, at a $6 million profit. In 2022, they invested $52 million in a Montecito mansion, further establishing their presence in the high-end real estate market.

Net worth in 2019 $120 million Net worth in 2020 $130 million Net worth in 2021 $140 million

Instagram 15.2 million followers Twitter 7.5 million followers Facebook 17 million followers

Highlights of Adam Levine's personal life include his marriage to supermodel Behati Prinsloo, with whom he has two children, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. He has been open about his experiences with hallucinogenic drugs during his teenage years and his decision to stop using prescription drugs. Levine's personal life is also characterized by his passion for music and philanthropy.

Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Christopher Polk

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 have won multiple Grammy Awards over the years, including Best New Artist in 2005 and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group for "This Love." Levine has also received accolades such as Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards for his contributions to the music industry and his work on The Voice.

What is Adam Levine famous for?

He was the lead singer and the chief songwriter for the band Maroon 5.

Who was Adam Levine's best man?

Keyboard player, Jesse Carmichael.

Is Adam Levine a Millionaire?

Yes. Adam Levine has an estimated net worth of $160 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Arya Stark' Maisie Williams' Net Worth in 2023?

Richard Gere's On Screen Charm Matches His Off Screen Kindness; Here's a Glance at His Net Worth