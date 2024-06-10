Walmart Makes History, Announces First-Ever Bonuses up to $1,000 a Year for Hourly Workers

John Furner states, "Both part-time and full-time associates will be eligible for a financial bonus of up to $1,000 a year."

Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the world, is demonstrating its ability to stay ahead of the curve with a series of bold announcements and strategic initiatives. To keep up with the trends and demands of the retail industry, Walmart is taking steps to support its workers and improve its operations. From launching an in-store AI to employing workers without any degree, Walmart has outdone itself when it comes to serving its customers and employees. Recently, it has made a joyous announcement that store employees can now earn up to $1,000 a year in bonuses. This is the first time hourly workers at Walmart can get such bonuses regularly. Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner informed by saying, "Both part-time and full-time associates will be eligible for a financial bonus of up to $1,000 a year, the idea for which came from feedback from store workers."

Walmart’s new bonus plan for eligible part-time and full-time U.S. store workers.



More: https://t.co/j9yn27waPc pic.twitter.com/72q6sLucbR — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) June 6, 2024

Offering bonuses to its employees is often a challenging task for a company, especially when the industry is facing a labor force crunch. Walmart earlier gave one-time bonuses to its employees during the most testing times i.e. during the Covid-19 pandemic. But this time the bonus policies are different which simply means that employees can earn these bonuses as long as they work with the company. For example, a full-time worker with one to five years at Walmart can earn an extra $350 per year while a full-time worker with 20 years can earn up to $1,000. Walmart further mentioned, "The plan will be available to 700,000 U.S. workers."

Last month, Walmart reported another milestone by attracting humongous customers by keeping its prices low amidst inflation. Hence, it made $5.1 billion in profits this time, compared to $1.6 billion last year. Their revenue also went up to $161.5 billion, which is 6% more than the $152.3 billion they made last year. Walmart doesn't work on the policy of 'making the company rich but keeping the employees poor.' The basic wage that Walmart workers receive in the US is between $14 and $19 an hour. In the last five years as Walmart evolved, it focused on increasing the hourly wages of its employees by 30%, so now the average is around $18 per hour for store workers. Furthermore, in January, Walmart made another announcement, "Its U.S. store managers would receive up to $20,000 in company stock grants each year. Managers can also earn up to 200% of their pay as yearly bonuses, based on their stores' profits and sales."

The store is on the way to making a series of announcements working for the growth and benefits of their employees. They have launched a new training program for their hourly workers in the U.S. stores and supply networks. Enrolling in the program will help them attract more lucrative and high-pay opportunities in streams such as facility maintenance, refrigeration, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and automation. Walmart further clarified, "The jobs pay between $19 and $45 per hour, and workers will be paid during the training." The company compared the skilled trades program with the trucker program it launched in 2022. Responding to it, Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield said, "The trucker program has produced more than 500 new drivers since launching in the spring of 2022. That's helped the company navigate an industrywide shortage of truck drivers."