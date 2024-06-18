This Woman Keeps Her Weekly Grocery Bills Under $35; We Are Curious!

This TikTok user usually plans all her meals before going to the store.

The rising prices of essential commodities in the US have revolutionized the way TikTok creators think about grocery shopping. One can find trending videos showcasing innovative and budget-friendly strategies to make the most out of every trip to the store. A TikToker user (@asap.kristy) regularly posts videos for her 196.3K followers showing how to budget your weekly grocery shopping haul.

One of her videos has an overlay text saying, "How I keep my grocery bill under $35." Kristy went to a nearby Aldi store for her weekly grocery purchase and decided this time to fit in all the items within the budget of $35. Kristy advises her viewers to first "plan out exactly what meals you will be making and then align your grocery purchase to the list."

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@asap.kristy

Kristy usually plans all her meals before going to the store. She says, "For example, for this grocery haul I will be eating eggs with toast for breakfast, if I get bored of that I will be eating oatmeal."

She continues saying, "For lunch, I will be making a pasta salad that can last up to a week." She shows all her items and perfectly organizes them in her cart. As she goes to the billing counter, she shares her dinner plans which will either be Al Pastor tacos or mashed potatoes with steak meat.

Kristy further advises her viewers to stick with ingredients with which they can make a variety of dishes. For example, potatoes can be used to make french fries, hash browns, and some mashed ones with brown rice. Another alternative can be stuffing up fruits for smoothies and oatmeal bowls. Kristy at the end of the video shows her bill totaling under $32 and is pretty satisfied with her purchase.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@asap.kristy

Her comment section was filled with appreciation for how calmly she explained the entire haul. Some of them applauded her way of organizing the cart and then just stuffing all of it in the co-passenger seat. Many of them asked her questions about how she saves on other personal stuff apart from groceries.

@Massiel Solano commented, "How do you save on cleaning supplies or personal stuff? I feel like that’s where I spend the most in grocery shopping." @Joshua Anaya commented, "I went to Aldis once, and then I left. I even let them keep my quarter." @Tracey commented, "See this is great but what if I don’t feel like eating that meal a certain day? It would make me so unhappy to eat something I don’t feel like eating."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@asap.kristy

@Asteria_S commented, "I spend about $100 per month on groceries. So, if you spend $35 per week, I'm spending less than you." @Lexus Anderson commented, "I love Aldi but what do you do about snacking? I gotta snack at some point." @Rose commented, "You're such an inspiration. I'm going to do my best to stick to a low budget today when I go grocery shopping." @Maya Rosewood commented, "Could you share more about how much you saved already and how much you need for the house."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@asap.kristy

@Johnny Villa commented, "I like the way you organize everything in your shopping cart, then you just toss everything in your passenger seat." @cat 82 commented, "I really enjoy your content. Your demeanor and voice are so calming."

Follow Kristy (@asap.kristy) for more budget-friendly hauls.