Elderly 'Price Is Right' contestant pulls off a stunning win after acing the 'Back to 1975' game

The retro game was no match against the player who lived her prime in the golden era.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the player alongside Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Games on "The Price is Right" can be tricky, but some contestants get luckier when the theme and rules are tailor-made for them to win. One such format is 'Back to 75,' which turns into a cakewalk for people who have lived through the golden decade of the 70s. One such player was an elderly woman named Annie, who easily cruised through the game to clinch an impressive win.

Screenshot showing the elderly contestant (Image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)

In the episode, Annie, a frail old lady, made it to the stage alongside the host, Drew Carey. After welcoming the contestant, Carey revealed that she would play the show's retro game, "Back to 75". Before explaining the rules, Carey explained that the game is a new version of the classic game called "Back to 72," which was updated during the New Year's celebration and the 50th anniversary of the show. The retro game features a board with a vintage antenna television set and the show's original logo below it.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)

The board also features a daisy dial on the left side with the number "50" displayed as the channel. At the bottom of the screen, a scale is placed with numbers ranging from $0 to $100. During the game, the show's announcer, George Gray, presented three small prizes that were featured on the show in 1975. The first item's price is in the range of $0-$50, the second item is priced between $10-$60, and the third item has a $60-$100 range. The contestant is then given the $50 as a buffer, and they have to guess the price of each item as it was priced in 1975. After each guess, the difference between the actual price and the contestant's guess is subtracted from the $50 buffer. Thus, the goal for the player is to price all three items without losing more than $50.

In Annie's game, Gray presented a ' Schick Fresh Air Machine' as the first item. Annie then took to the dial and locked in $16 as her guess for the item's price in 1975. Carey then revealed the actual retail price, which turned out to be $20. Thus, Annie was off by just $4, and she proceeded to the next item with $46 in the bank. 

Screenshot showing Annie playing the game (Image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)

The next item on the line was a  'Litronx calculator,' and Annie locked in her guess as $34. Carey revealed that she was off by just $6, which meant Annie had a hefty $40 in the bank for the third and final item. The last item on the line was the tele-game 'Pong', something that the host instantly recognized. However, Annie wasn't familiar with the item, so she turned to the audience for help. After much deliberation, she locked in her guess as $62. Carey then revealed that the game cost a whopping $100 back in the day. That wasn't a problem for Annie as her guess was off by $38, which meant she won the game with just $2 left in the bank.

 

As Annie celebrated, Carey pretended to wipe off sweat from his forehead to mark the close call. "Thank you, crowd. Thank you to everyone who was yelling at the TV," Carey remarked in the end.

