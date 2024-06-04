Woman Amazes Netizens by Discovering Vintage Dior Coat for Just $10.75 at Thrift Store

She shared a picture of a vintage Christian Dior floor-length coat in a burnt orange color, saying, it "looks and feels very authentic."

Thrifting has been gaining popularity as shoppers are looking for vintage gems and treasure troves of sought-after brands unearthed among used items. They have attracted everyone from collectors to fashion enthusiasts and even resellers who are making hefty profits by flipping rare finds for higher prices online. The thrill of uncovering a one-of-a-kind item for significantly less than its original price has turned thrifting into a popular pastime for bargain hunters as well. In 2023, secondhand stores in the U.S. made about $53 billion in sales, and people who shop at thrift stores save around $1,760 yearly just by thrifting. It's predicted that 60% of the growth in the secondhand market until 2027 will come from new thrift shoppers.

Dresses displayed at a thrift store (representative image) |Unsplash | Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦

A regular thrift shopper u/blahblahblah110047 posted her thrilling experience in a Sub-Reddit r/ThriftStoreHauls captioning, "Found a vintage Christian Dior fur coat today!" and shared a picture of a vintage Christian Dior floor-length coat in a burnt orange color. She also mentioned that it was thick and textured, saying, it "looks and feels very authentic." In the next slide, she shared something that astonished the users and it was the price tag which showed that she bagged it for just $10.75. She usually visits the Goodwill store in North Iowa but doesn't find any vintage items but that day, her luck worked. The coat had a label of Harzfelds, a high-end store in Kansas City, Iowa. She couldn't control her excitement and said, "Rarely, if ever, is there high-end fashion, and if there is, it's marked up! This was truly a miracle!" The Redditor added, "It's absolutely beautiful in person, the pictures don't do it justice!" Users in the comment section went crazy and the users were not calm about the find. They were not just amused but are now hoping to find one for themselves too. The Redditor then revealed that a luxury site 1st Dibs sells a similar coat for $9,500.

Screenshot of the post. Image Source: Reddit| r/ThriftStoreHauls @blahblahblah110047

@queefer_sutherland92 commented, "For ten seventy-five.Ten-fricking-seventy-five." @SFJetfire added, "That wouldn’t even make it to the floor in our Goodwill's here in San Francisco. Maybe, the boutique Goodwill, but never in the mainstream Goodwill." @brainbank66 remarked, "I am really wondering about one thing; the people working there, they are the first ones to get in touch with these products. How they do not buy it first?" @Status-Worldliness52 chimed in, "I live in NYC, the thrift stores are a mad house but I go where it’s less populated so I still get some gems. Amazing find!"

Screenshot of a comment under the post. Image Source: Reddit| r/ThriftStoreHauls @blahblahblah110047

@JohnnyGoldwink quipped, "I’m a 32 y/o bald male. You think I can pull this off?" @queefer_sutherland92 added, "Mate. 100% absolutely. Vintage glamour is for all, especially when it’s undercut by masculinity." @Foofiegirl suggested, "Just wear it everywhere, for the rest of your life. Grocery store and everything." @CdnRageBear commented, "This gives me vin diesel vibes from XXX. I’m also bald and 33, we can definitely pull it off." @StarClutcher quipped, "I would have bounced out of the store with that so fast, you’d have thought I was triggered on meth." @Witty_Stuff_5610 remarked, "That's amazing! I would wear it to sleep, eat, work, gym, mall, movies. Great find!"