TikTok sensation Keith Lee, known for his honest food reviews, has once again wielded the transformative power of social media to rescue a struggling family-owned burger joint in Las Vegas. The phenomenon, now dubbed the "Keith Lee Effect," has become a beacon of hope for small restaurants on the verge of closure, per The Blast.

Joy Burgers, a quaint family-owned establishment, faced imminent closure as foot traffic dwindled to an alarming low. Concerns were raised about the restaurant's future, prompting TikToker @iamcassiemcc to share a video depicting the emptiness of Joy Burgers in the middle of the day. Urging viewers to tag Keith Lee, the video caught the attention of the food critic.

Responding to the plea, Keith Lee visited Joy Burgers to uncover the root cause of its struggles. Spending $48 on a variety of menu items, Lee meticulously reviewed the food, customer service, and overall experience. Notably, he praised the exceptional customer service and highlighted the efficiency of the food preparation process, dispelling concerns about service quality.

Lee embarked on a detailed food review, showcasing the blue burger, parmesan fries, mango habanero wings, a Joy burger, and a chicken sandwich named "Another Hot Chicken Sandwich." His ratings ranged from an impressive 9.2 out of 10 for the blue burger and fries to a nuanced 6.8 out of 10 for the Joy burger, primarily due to an overcooked onion ring.

The real magic occurred when Keith Lee posted the review on TikTok. The video garnered a staggering 29 million views within days, catapulting Joy Burgers into the limelight. Lee's insightful commentary not only drew attention to the restaurant's culinary offerings but also pinpointed the real issue: a lack of effective marketing. Within 24 hours of Lee's review, Joy Burgers' TikTok followers skyrocketed from 184 to over 62,000 and subsequently surpassed 110,000 in a few days. Social media pages for the burger joint witnessed a surge in engagement, featuring videos of a bustling restaurant with lines of eager customers.

In a follow-up video, Keith Lee shared the remarkable transformation of Joy Burgers, emphasizing that it was not the food or customer service causing the downturn but rather an insufficient marketing strategy. The restaurant's owner, Hector, expressed gratitude to Lee for the substantial boost in business.

The heartening success story resonated on social media, with customers praising the positive power of platforms like TikTok. Testimonials poured in, underscoring not only the delectable food but also the exemplary customer service at Joy Burgers.

Lee's honest review not only revived a struggling eatery but also showcased the potential for community support and positive engagement in the digital age. As Joy Burgers flourishes with newfound popularity, the "Keith Lee Effect" continues to serve as a beacon of hope for small businesses navigating the challenges of the culinary landscape.

