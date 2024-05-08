Police Officer Turns the Tables on Phone Scammer in Hilarious Encounter

The scammer asks Captain Ann Stephens to verify her address and email address and crosses the line when he asks to verify the last four digits of her SSN.

Scammers are increasingly asking individuals for their Social Security Numbers (SSNs) and their bank account information over phone calls, which is quite concerning for legal authorities. Fraudsters pretend to work for government offices, banks, or utility companies just to make these calls look real. But in this one amusing case, a scammer calls and threatens a police officer.

A user with the handle (@tjsssmp), who posts about scams and hacks, shared a video that amassed 1.4 million views. The video starts with a scammer asking Captain Ann Stephens to verify her address and email address and the last four digits of her SSN. At this point, Stephens informs the viewers that they must say a clear 'no' to such fraudulent asks. After she refuses, the scammer threatens her by saying, "the Social Security Administration and law enforcement agencies have found 25 fraudulent bank accounts opened and using your Social Security Number to commit a fraud of more than $10 million."

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@tjsssmp

Stephens posted the video on Facebook to warn the general public about such scams. Stephens asks the scammer to transfer the call to his senior officer who directly asks her, "How many bank accounts are originally owned by you?" After recurring denials, the senior officer then warns her that if she doesn't do as asked, her bank accounts connected to her SSN will be suspended. Stephens has already outsmarted these scammers and just to play with them, she asks, "Could you tell me the criminal charges?" The scammer replies, "There are two, first is drug trafficking and the other is money laundering." Stephens then plays her last move where she says, "That's better than 25 that the first guy told me were out against me" and the scammer hangs up the call.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@tjsssmp

Viewers were stunned by the audacity of the scammers in their threats towards the police officer regarding legal actions. The comment section was inundated with similar experiences, while others offered advice on how to avoid engaging with such fraudulent calls.

@Sabrina J commented, "I thought it's only my country that’s getting scammed. Apparently, it’s all over the world. Madness." @pocketbabes2023 commented, "There are legal enforcement agencies involved in this case. Indeed, you're talking to one right now." @Nyan Lifestyle commented, "That’s crazy, they got the taste of their own medicine. Hands down to the police officer." @Cia Henderson commented, "I love these scammers. I make up all the info and they are still able to verify me. I once said I'm in county jail with my lawyer."

@D.A commented, "If I could answer to 'don't blame us if you loose money,' I would say well don't blame me if I arrest you."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@tjsssmp

@msjackson612 commented, "My phone will say potential scam so I answer in different languages. It was a real call once but I committed for like a minute before realizing." @RosaAngela commented, "I had a call like this once, the scammer stopped at one point and said 'Why have you done this?'" @TrthBTold commented, "This is happening because US businesses outsource their accounts without out info & they need to be responsible!"

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@tjsssmp

