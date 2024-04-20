Mom Reveals What’s Inside Her $45 Texas Roadhouse Family Pack Meal; Netizens Stunned

Texas Roadhouse is celebrated for its luscious and generous portions of American comfort food, and its family meal deals are no exception.

Many Americans yearn for a healthy yet affordable meal for their families. Texas Roadhouse is celebrated for its luscious and generous portions of American comfort food, and its family meal deals are no exception. Autumn Jackpot (@autumnhitthejackpot), who regularly posts videos about her dinner options from various restaurants, amassed 1.1 million views on her video on unboxing the Texas Roadhouse meal. She made a TikTok video explaining what's inside the Texas Roadhouse family pack meal for just $45. The order includes a big pan of a main dish, like pulled pork, steak, or chicken tenders (called chicken critters at Texas Roadhouse), which Autumn picked for her family.

Going further, the restaurant also includes in the meal two big portions of sides like mashed potatoes and green beans, plus a dozen rolls and a large salad. To top it, they give you cinnamon butter, sauces, and gravy too. Autumn spent somewhere around $45 for this fulfilling meal but Texas Roadhouse offers family meals ranging between $40-$50 at its outlets. People can even fulfill their cravings by ordering meals online from eligible stores. These meal offers are in some selected stores depending upon the location. The video experienced a lot of traction with viewers stunned at getting such a huge meal for just $45. Many new moms asked Autumn how she trained her kid to chew and eat the rolls with such patience.

@Evie commented, "I ate Ceasar salad too pregnant both times I heard you not supposed to from my dietician." @kayla commented, "When I was pregnant, I craved their loaded mashed potatoes and they made me a special salad bowl full of them! Best experience ever!" @nessa commented, "Gary is literally me 100000%. I genuinely go to Texas Roadhouse for the rolls n' butter." @Sally commented, "He is my kind of guy! I'd do the same thing. I'm a serious bread person. Especially yeast rolls!" @Harley commented, "Gary is so real for that, sometimes I will just order a pickup of like a dozen rolls and nothing else to get me through the week."

@Tara commented, "It was nice of Gary to share a roll with you." @Jess C. commented, "How do you give him bread? I have a seven-month-old and I’m so scared to give him bread. New mom here pls help anyone." @Chloe Runde commented, "I know you've made a video about it before but what suction plates do you like best? My son whips them to the ground so fast." @Stephanie Hegland commented, "He is such a good eater. My 1-year-old loves food but chokes on everything I have to chop things so small."

Some other viewers amusingly commented about how the main dish is much bigger than the sides. Many people related to eating rolls topped with cinnamon butter and some sauce which could sometimes be a fulfilling meal.

