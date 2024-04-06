Here's how Much the Infamous Floating Door From Titanic Fetched at a Movie Memorabilia Auction

James Cameron's "Titanic" is one of the most memorable movies in the past few decades, which enjoys pop culture relevance across generations. Now, more than two decades after captivating audiences with a love story aboard a ship destined for disaster, the enduring legacy of the film was on display at a recent auction of its memorabilia, as per Fox Business.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio dancing in a scene from the film 'Titanic', 1997

Heritage Auctions' annual "Treasures From Planet Hollywood" event became the stage for a dramatic bidding war, with enthusiasts and collectors vying for a chance to own a piece of cinematic history. Topping the charts was none other than the iconic piece of wood, often dubbed "the floating door," which Jack and Rose clung to during the film's climactic moments. The fervor saw this artefact fetch an astonishing price of $718,750, eclipsing the value of items such as the iconic whip of Indiana Jones and the ax wielded by Jack Nicholson's character in "The Shining."

What makes this particular piece of memorabilia so significant is not just its association with a blockbuster film but the enduring debate it has sparked. For a quarter of a century, fans have passionately argued over whether both Jack and Rose could have survived atop the floating door. The controversy reached such heights that it became a subject of scrutiny even in the realm of scientific inquiry, with a dedicated episode of "Mythbusters" attempting to put the matter to rest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Titanic (@titanicmovie)

Yet, the debate persists, even as James Cameron himself weighed in on the matter during a special commemorating the 25th anniversary of the film's release. Cameron's insights into Jack's decision to remain in the icy waters underscored the complexity of the characters' predicament. Amidst the fervent discussions, actress Kate Winslet, who portrayed Rose in the film, offered her perspective during a candid interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. Drawing parallels between the door and a stand-up paddleboard, Winslet shed light on the logistical challenges of accommodating two adults on such a precarious surface. Her remarks provided a glimpse into the considerations that went into crafting the film's pivotal scene and offered a compelling counterpoint to the prevailing theories.

Kate Winslet at the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere

Beyond the floating door, the auction featured an array of other cherished props from the film, each imbued with its own sense of nostalgia and significance. From the elegant dress worn by Winslet in the final scenes to the meticulously crafted telegraph prop, these artifacts serve as tangible reminders of the film's enduring legacy. As the gavel fell on the final bids and the dust settled on another remarkable auction event, the fascination with "Titanic" and its iconic memorabilia became abundantly clear. Whether it's the timeless romance between Jack and Rose or the tantalizing mysteries of the floating door, the allure of Cameron's magnum opus continues to capture the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the globe. As fans continue to revisit the film and its iconic moments, the treasures unearthed from Heritage Auctions' event serve as cherished relics, preserving the magic of a bygone era for generations to come.

