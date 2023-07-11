Renowned filmmaker James Cameron and his wife Suzy Amis Cameron have decided to sell their breathtaking oceanfront ranch in Southern California for a whopping $33 million. Located in the exclusive gated neighborhood of Hollister Ranch on Santa Barbara County's Gaviota Coast, this 102-acre property, named Tranquility Base, offers a luxurious and serene living experience, per Fox Business. With stunning features and rich history, the estate presents an opportunity for discerning buyers seeking an exceptional coastal retreat.

Image Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cameron acquired the estate in 1999 for $4.37 million and since then, he and his wife have transformed it into an extraordinary haven. The ranch is being listed by Emily Kellenberger of Village Properties/Forbes Global Properties and Jeff Kruthers of Hollister Ranch Realty. Nestled within the scenic beauty of the Gaviota Coast, Tranquility Base boasts an 8,000 sq. ft. main residence, a 2,000 sq. ft. guest house, two barns, and a ranch office.

The main house is an architectural marvel, featuring five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an array of exceptional amenities. With vaulted ceilings, the ocean-front great room creates a sense of grandeur, enhanced by a stunning stone fireplace. The kitchen/dining area provides panoramic views of the estate and surrounding mountains, creating a picturesque setting for dining and entertaining. The Camerons worked to make the ranch surrounded by palm trees more rooted to nature. "The previous owner had had a lot of marble," Cameron said. "We brought it back down to something that felt connected to the land."

During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Cameron shared that he found inspiration for his blockbuster movies Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water from the upstairs room that served as his office. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, this room allowed him to immerse himself in the beauty and tranquility of the surroundings. “I would just bounce up there and sequester myself for months on end,” said Cameron about the time he wrote most of the first Avatar script and about half of the next two,” per Forbes. The allure of the coastal road and the rejuvenating effect it had on him and his wife led them to acquire this remarkable property.

Image Source: HollisterRanch

In line with their environmental values, the property is equipped with solar panels, a wind generator, and ample energy storage, ensuring sustainable living. Cameron emphasized the importance of securing one's family during uncertain times, stating, "I think if the world ends, it’s going to end everywhere, so we’ve got to work pretty hard to make sure that doesn’t happen. But in terms of short-term shocks, where you do want to make sure that your family’s secure, this would be a good place to weather a storm."

Image Source: HollisterRanch

Beyond the main residence, Tranquility Base offers a host of outdoor amenities. The estate includes a 24,000 sq. ft. equestrian barn with horse stalls, paddocks, and a 4,795 square-foot equestrian facility with caretaker's facilities. The property is adorned with sumptuous vegetable gardens and a variety of fruit trees, enabling the Camerons to grow their organic food.

The Camerons prioritize their family and they have hosted and entertained their family at the ranch for over two decades, per Forbes. The couple is selling the ranch partly because their three children are “all pretty much out on their own now." Besides, Cameron is working in Wellington and Los Angeles for Avatar and in Austin for the new Alita: Battle Angel films. So, it didn’t make sense for them to keep the ranch anymore.

The opportunity to own a piece of James Cameron's legacy is a unique proposition for those seeking a truly extraordinary coastal retreat. Tranquility Base awaits new owners who can appreciate its unmatched beauty and create lasting memories within its hallowed grounds.

