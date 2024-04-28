Guy Maliciously Takes up Employer’s Challenge and Secures $21K Salary Bump After Job Hunt

In a narrative familiar to many workers, Jonathan Moss, known as @thejonathanmoss on social media, found himself at a crossroads when he felt undervalued at his current job. Faced with the daunting task of asking for a raise, Moss took a proactive approach that ultimately resulted in a significant $20,000 increase in his salary.

Upon expressing his desire for a higher compensation package, Moss was met with a challenge from his employer—prove that other companies were offering a higher salary. Undeterred, Moss embarked on a journey of "malicious compliance," as he candidly shared with his followers on TikTok. Recalling his experience, Moss revealed, "My boss wanted me to prove that other companies were offering the salary that I was asking for." Determined to demonstrate his market value, Moss diligently pursued opportunities with other firms over three months.

During this time, Moss received several enticing job offers, each surpassing his current salary. One offer exceeded his expectations by a staggering $20,000. Armed with this compelling evidence, Moss confidently approached his employer with a proposal for a $25,000 raise. "I had no intention of quitting," Moss emphasized. "My job is close to where I live. I’ve been here long enough to have enough friends and co-workers, which I like." Despite his satisfaction with his current workplace, Moss recognized the importance of advocating for fair compensation. In a surprising turn of events, Moss's employer recognized his value and granted him a $21,000 pay increase, acknowledging his contribution to the company. Moss expressed gratitude for the opportunity to negotiate and underscored his commitment to his role.

Reflecting on his experience, Moss offered insights into navigating salary negotiations effectively. "They didn’t know that," Moss remarked, referring to his employer's awareness of his alternative job offers. His strategic approach not only secured a substantial raise but also empowered him to advocate for his worth in the workplace. As Moss's story resonated with audiences, it sparked conversations about salary transparency and the importance of recognizing employees' contributions. Many applauded Moss for his proactive approach and applauded his employer's willingness to acknowledge his value.

@Caeruleus advised, "I'd take the job that pays 20k more and leave, immediately," reflecting a common sentiment among those who viewed the situation as an opportunity for career advancement. Similarly, @NiemalsAfDeppenUndRechts proposed a strategic approach, suggesting, "Take the $20,000 job, wait for the old company to run into problems, and then offer yourself as a contractor to your conditions to fix it." Others like @bigpappawill emphasized the importance of seizing better opportunities, stating, "Nah, if I was offered 20k more, I'm out." Concerns about the underlying motives of the employer were raised by @iAP0LL0, who cautioned, "Red flag 100% that new guy is your replacement, in a way to get someone to do your job for cheaper." The prevailing sentiment among users was one of caution and pragmatism, with many advocating for seizing better opportunities and protecting one's interests in the face of uncertainty.

@Crys Dawn's warning to "Document everything. They’ll have you train your replacement and fire you," struck a chord with many users, reflecting concerns about the employer's intentions. @BigLu83 proposed a strategic approach, advising, "Train him with the basics. When it goes down, do contract work and charge them $20K for the work," highlighting a proactive response to potential layoffs. @Zach suggested a dignified exit strategy, stating, "Sir, here is my two weeks with 5x what you were unwilling to pay. Thank you for paying me for my job search and best wishes. Good day."

