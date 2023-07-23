Kim Kardashian's shapewear company called SKIMS just got a new valuation making her net worth jump. An insider told Life and Style, how Kim K is clapping back at her critics after the company was valued at $4 billion, per Yahoo. The source also talked about her company's valuation and said how "Kim is laughing at all the naysayers, even family members like Kourtney, who criticized her ambition as being just greedy." The source further said that people may call her whatever they want, like "money hungry," referring to Kim's sister calling her greedy in one of the episodes of The Kardashians. Kim K has no plans to sit back and she will strive to make the company even bigger in the coming days.

Image Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has reportedly raised close to $270 million in a new round of funding at a valuation of $4 Billion which is up from the $3.2 billion valuation investors gave the company in 2022, as per The New York Times. Thanks to the rise in the company valuation, Kim Kardashian's net worth has also grown.

SKIMS now accounts for more than 75% of Kardashian's wealth. Based on the company's recent valuation of $4 billion, her personal wealth has grown by 500 million, making her new net worth a mammoth $1.8 billion, as reported by Insider. Kim Kardashian became a billionaire back in 2021 when Forbes reported that Kardashian was worth a whopping $1 billion.

Over the years, Kim Kardashian has owned and operated many businesses like Dash, KKW Beauty, SKIMS, and SKKN. The rest of her fortune is in cash and other investments including real estate. Kim Kardashian also owns three properties and a portfolio of investments, including shares of major companies like Disney, Netflix, Adidas, and Amazon. She became the highest-paid celebrity in the world back in 2015 when she made $53 million in a single year, per CelebrityNetWorth.

Image Source: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Early entrepreneurial success

Kim Kardashian's knack for entrepreneurship goes back to when she asked her father, Robert Kardashian for money to buy 5 pairs of $700 worth of shoes that were worn by Jennifer Lopez at the time. She later sold those five pairs on eBay for $2,500 each and paid back her father with interest. She talked about how the success of this little initiative, helped her gain more confidence, and later started selling her clothes to make money. Kim Kardashian once introduced a self-tanning gel in the market that retailed for $34 only on Sephora.

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood'

Among all the business ventures that she was a part of, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has to be one of the most successful gigs of her entire life, that catapulted her to fame. Each episode of the show used to earn her $200 million in revenue initially and $500,000 towards the end of the show. A mobile game launched back in 2014 in collaboration with Glu Mobile called 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' still brings in around $200 million in revenue, as per Bloomberg.

SKIMS stands out

However, out of all the business ventures that Kim Kardashian has ever been a part of, SKIMS stands out contributing 3/4th of her current personal wealth, with Kim owning 35% of the company.

Fun fact: Apart from her reality show, the beauty line KKW Beauty (launched by her) was her biggest money maker until SKIMS happened. KKW Beauty is now nowhere to be seen with Kim K launching a new skincare brand, SKKN.

