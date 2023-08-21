Name John Krasinski Net Worth $80 Million Salary $6 Million + Gender Male DOB October 20, 1979 Age 43 Years Nationality American Profession Actor, director, producer, screenwriter

John Krasinski, an actor, writer, and director from the United States, possesses a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. John Krasinski gained prominence through his portrayal of Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom, "The Office."

John Krasinski garnered around $2 million per episode during the third season of the show, "Jack Ryan" for his acting role and production involvement. With the season spanning eight episodes, this resulted in a total income of $16 million. When the show recently came to an end with Season 4, Krasinski bid a fitting farewell, expressing how fortunate and honored he was to play Jack Ryan's character. "Growing up, Jack Ryan was bigger than Batman in my house. Especially the early movies. Those were my comic books − I was obsessed," he said, per USA Today.

"The Office" salary

During the initial three seasons of "The Office," John Krasinski received a salary of $20,000 for each episode. From the fourth season, his earnings increased to $100,000 per episode, a rate that remained constant for the rest of the series.

Highest-grossing films & TV series

His role as Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom, "The Office" led him to receive 2 Online Film & Television Association Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series along with numerous Best Ensemble accolades shared with his fellow cast members. From 2018 onward, John Krasinski has been in the lead role of Amazon Prime's "Jack Ryan." Additionally, his horror film "A Quiet Place," in which he was the star, co-writer, and director, enjoyed substantial success by amassing a global box office of $340.9 million. The sequel, "A Quiet Place II," released in 2020, also achieved significant success with $300 million in earnings.

In 2016, Krasinski and his wife, the British actress Emily Blunt sold their Hollywood Hills home to Kendall Jenner for $6.5 million. They moved to a Brooklyn townhouse, buying it for $6 million, and spent $300,000 on renovations. They sold this townhouse in 2018 for $6.5 million. In 2019, they bought a Brooklyn condo floor for $11 million.

In 2012, they got a 5-acre property in Ojai, California for $2.15 million. They listed it in 2015 for $4.25 million but sold it for $2.4 million in 2017.

Net Worth in 2023 $80 Million Net Worth in 2022 $79 Million Net Worth in 2021 $73 Million Net Worth in 2020 $66 Million Net Worth in 2019 $59 Million

In November 2008, John Krasinski began a relationship with English actress Emily Blunt. They got engaged in August of the following year and were married on July 10, 2010, in a private ceremony at George Clooney's former estate in Como, Italy. They have two daughters, Hazel (2014) and Violet (2016). Krasinski is a sports fan, closely following the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and New England Patriots.

John Krasinski's awards

Krasinski got group awards for "The Office" from the Screen Actors Guild (in 2007 and 2008) and the Gold Derby Awards (in 2007). His movie "A Quiet Place" got him a Critics' Choice Award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie, an IGN People's Choice Award for Best Director, a Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award for Best Original Screenplay, and a Saturn Award for Best Writing. In 2018, Krasinski was named one of the world's 100 most influential people by "Time" magazine. He's also been featured four times in People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue.

How much does John Krasinski make annually?

John Krasinski earns around $6 million per year.

What is the height of John Krasinski?

John Krasinski is 1.90m tall.

What is the name of John Krasinski’s wife?

John Krasinski's wife is English actress, Emily Blunt whom he married in 2010.