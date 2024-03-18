Freelancers and Students Seek Financial Solutions Amidst Rising Costs

Today, traditional 9-5 corporate jobs are no longer the sole option for individuals seeking employment. As the paradigm shifts, students are increasingly exploring diverse industries that offer lucrative salary packages tailored to their talents. However, amidst this transition, two groups stand out as particularly affected: freelancers and university students.

Freelancers struggle with managing their own schedules and securing timely payments, while university students face the dual challenge of pursuing education while struggling to afford it due to rising expenses. As both groups seek solutions to their respective dilemmas, experts propose a common approach that can benefit freelancers and students alike.

Santiago Steiner proposes a mutually beneficial solution where freelancers offer support to cash-strapped university students.

A study conducted by Save the Student revealed that over 64% of students struggle to cover living expenses due to rising costs. In major cities, 40% of students even contemplate dropping out of their courses due to financial strain. More than half of the 10,000 students surveyed said they did paid work during term time, with most saying they were using their wages to support their studies.

"The results highlight that financial concerns are felt across the board, and particularly by disadvantaged students, indicating a need for the sector to treat this as a matter of priority," the authors said.

By collaborating, freelancers can delegate tasks such as research and data collection to students, thereby alleviating their workload. In return, students gain valuable work experience and receive competitive payments, providing them with much-needed financial relief. This partnership not only addresses immediate financial challenges but also fosters a supportive ecosystem where freelancers and students can thrive together.

Many university courses entail extensive data collection and research to enhance students' skills and knowledge. Through this process, students develop proficiency in researching various topics, spanning marketing, finance, communications, software, web design, and digital art.

This presents a prime opportunity for freelancers to collaborate with students, who often bring fresh ideas and perspectives that can fuel innovation in their businesses. By providing clear guidelines and instructions, freelancers can delegate tasks such as drafting blog posts, social media content, websites, or articles to students, significantly reducing their workload.

But how can freelancers connect with diligent and dedicated students to support their businesses? Freelance platforms like Upwork and Fiverr offer dedicated sections where students actively seek freelance opportunities, making them enticing avenues for recruitment.

Alternatively, freelancers can reach out to universities' career departments, which can help disseminate such opportunities to students and facilitate their applications.

Reflecting on the appeal of flexible work arrangements, a second-year student at UWE Bristol expressed interest, stating, "I don’t know much about freelance work, but the idea of being able to pick and choose work when it’s suitable for you sounds very tempting."

However, the student also highlighted the importance of job security and a steady income, emphasizing, "I do find having a set wage and hours comforting even though my hours aren’t always the best."

The escalating cost of living crisis has had a detrimental impact on students, affecting both their mental well-being and academic performance. They grapple with concerns about meeting basic needs such as food and bills while juggling university coursework. As a result, many students are forced to make sacrifices, cutting back on groceries, social activities, and travel to cover rent and additional expenses.

