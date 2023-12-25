Here's How Much Mariah Carey Makes Every Year From Her Holiday Classic ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’

As December unfolds, so does the enchanting allure of Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas anthem, "All I Want for Christmas is You." A family favorite since its release in 1994, the song has transcended time, becoming synonymous with the holiday season. What makes this Yuletide classic even more remarkable is its enduring popularity, consistently earning Carey substantial annual earnings.

The New York Post recently explored "All I Want for Christmas is You" and estimated that Mariah Carey reaps around $3 million in royalties every year from the song. In 2021 alone, the songbird reportedly amassed over $60 million, a testament to the enduring charm and widespread appeal of her festive masterpiece. This steady stream of income is primarily attributed to the continued third-party usage and the song's perpetual presence in holiday playlists and commercials.

Beyond the realm of music, Mariah Carey has leveraged the success of her Christmas anthem to forge lucrative sponsorship ties. In 2021, commemorating the 25th anniversary of her Christmas album, Carey starred in a festive advertisement for Walkers crisps, showcasing the song's enduring impact on pop culture and commerce.

Despite the overwhelming popularity of "All I Want for Christmas is You," it is noteworthy that Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" holds the title of the highest-selling Christmas song. With an estimated 50 million copies sold, Crosby's 1942 classic not only reigns supreme as the top-selling Christmas song but also secures its place in the Guinness Book of Records as the highest-selling single of all time.

Bing Crosby's musical prowess in the holiday genre extends beyond "White Christmas." His 1978 rendition of "Silent Night" claims the second spot on the all-time Christmas song rankings, with more than 30 million copies sold. Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" while widely celebrated and a six-time multi-platinum single, sits in a distant third place. Globally, the song has achieved over 16 million sales, securing its position as the 12th-highest-selling single in history.

Mariah Carey's enduring success with "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes beyond the realms of traditional music sales. The song's integration into various aspects of popular culture, from annual playlists to festive commercials, showcases its timeless appeal. Carey's ability to transform a holiday song into a perennial source of income and cultural significance speaks volumes about her impact as a musical icon.

Beyond the financial gains, "All I Want for Christmas is You" has become a cultural phenomenon, embedding itself in the collective consciousness of holiday enthusiasts worldwide. The song's continued relevance and Mariah Carey's strategic collaborations ensure that even nearly three decades after its debut, the magic of "All I Want for Christmas is You" remains a staple of the festive season, enriching both the artist and the holiday spirit for generations to come.

