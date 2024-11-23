ECONOMY & WORK
How much do 'The Voice' judges earn? Surprisingly, the highest paid isn't who you think

The line up of coaches on the show includes some of the most iconic names in the music industry.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Coach Christina Aguilera, Coach Blake Shelton, Coach Adam Levine and Coach Cee Lo Green speak onstage during the "The Voice" panel | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown)
Reality shows aren't simply meant to spot extraordinary talent, but they are platforms where budding singers, dancers, and other artists are nurtured and polished under the best in the business. Among such shows, 'The Voice,' which went on air again in 2011, has seen a dozen coaches across many genres including Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, Shakira, and Blake Shelton. These coaches bring experience to the table but in exchange, they rate in millions of dollars. Since the paycheck for each coach varies based on star power among other things, here's how much they've bagged. 

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani performs as the State Street Global Advisors launch | (Image Source: Getty Images | John Lamparski)
Stephani became a coach back in season seven and reportedly got around $10 million per season at the time, as per CinemaBlend. However, the singer later received a $5 raise in season 12 after she and Shelton signed a deal to reveal their romance for the cameras which made their salary $13 million a season. It's not known how much Stefani received from The Voice to return as a coach for season 17, but some reports said that she and Shelton received another raise. 

Dan + Shay

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards | (Image Source: Getty Images | Terry Wyatt )
The duo is known for their albums such as "19 You + Me" and have famously collaborated with singers including Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth, Rascal Flatts, Lindsey Stirling, RaeLynn, and Kelly Clarkson. The duo's salary is not known however, it is estimated that they get $13 million each for appearing on the show. 

John Legend

John Legend attends Netflix's Rhythm + Flow Fan Fest | (Image Source: Getty Images | Nykieria Chaney)
John Roger Stephens or John Legend is known for his hits such as "All of Me" and began his career working behind the scenes for artists including Alicia Keys. He has been on the show as a coach since season 19 and was the first EGOT to be a coach on the show. According to reports, the singer too earns around $13 million per season.

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé poses during the red carpet for the 11th edition of Premios Platino | (Image Source: Getty Images | Hector Vivas)
Michael Bublé will be on the next season of "The Voice" after turning down the offer to become a coach on the show more than 15 times. He reportedly didn't want to judge other artists and refrained from appearing on the show. But something changed and while the exact salary is not known, it is assumed that he too will make $13 million each season. 

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire visits SiriusXM Studios | (Image Source: Getty Images | Jason Mendez)
Reba McEntire has been a part of the coach lineup since season 24. She came in as a replacement for Shelton after he announced that he was leaving the show. While the exact salary of Reba is still under wraps, major publications have assumed that she too makes around $13 million per season for her expertise. 

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg participates in a live episode of the podcast
Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. or Snoop Dogg is best known for his songs like Deep Cover. He is the newest addition to the coach lineup on the show and is reportedly getting paid around $13 million to judge the contestants on the show. 

Camilla Cabello

Camilla Cabello speaks at Playlists To Podcasts | (Image Source: Getty Images | Noam Galai)
The American singer rose to fame as a member of the pop girl group Fifth Harmony which later became one of the top-selling pop girl bands. Cabello made her debut on the show back in 2022 for the 22nd season of "The Voice." According to Money Nation, the singer didn't earn as much as the other coaches and received a salary of $8 million while she was on the show. 

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends the
Ariana Grande is the highest-paid coach on the show. She joined the season back in 2021. According to Stylecaster, she raked in between $20 million to $25 million per season. 

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers performs on day 3 of Festival d'été de Québec | (Image Source: Getty Images | Barry Brecheisen)
Nick Jonas, who gained fame as a member of the boy band Jonas Brothers, joined the show back in 2018 for the 18th season. He is also one of the younger stars to make it on the panel. According to Money Nation, he earned close to $8 million during his time on the show. 

Shakira

Shakira attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Shakira was a part of the panel back in Season 4 up until Season 6. At the time, the "Waka Waka" singer was getting a hefty paycheck for her expertise. Back in 2012, Hollywood Reporter claimed that the singer had signed a deal for $12 million per season.

Kelly Clarkson 

Kelly Clarkson attends the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Award | (Image Source: Getty Images | Rodin Eckenroth )
Kelly Clarkson debuted as a coach back in season 14 and at the time the American Idol winner signed a deal to receive $15 million per season. She later returned for season 15 and was part of the show up until season 23. 

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson attends the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards | (Image Source: Getty Images | Taylor Hill)
While the exact salary of the singer is not known, the Oscar-winner's paycheck wasn't as high as other coaches. According to estimates by major publications, she made somewhere close to $8 million for her stint.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel | (Image Source: Getty Images | Roy Rochlin)
While it's unclear how much Shelton made in his first season on The Voice, The Wrap later reported that he had signed a deal with NBC to receive around $13 million per season. He later revised his deal and reportedly received more for the later seasons. 

Adam Levine

Adam Levine arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony | (Image Source: Getty Images | Craig T Fruchtman)
Adam Levine is also one of the OG coaches on The Voice who served as the panelist up until season 16. According to reports by The Wrap, the Maroon 5 singer reportedly earned close to $13 million per season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his salary was later increased to more than $14 million per season.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera attends Clarins New Product Launch Party | (Image Source: Getty Images | Olivia Wong)
As per reports by The Wrap, the singer reportedly earned close to 17 million dollars per season as a Voice coach since season 3 of the show. The singer left the show after season 5 where she took a pay cut according to The Wrap.

