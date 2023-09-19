These artists shaped the global house music movement from turntables

Paris Hilton performs an exclusive DJ set at The Sandbox's 'Enter The Metaverse' event | Getty Images | Photo by Rick Kern

The world of house music is powered up by electronic music pulses with energy and creativity, controlled by talented Dic Jockeys. From Daft Punk to Tiësto, they have not only made their mark but amassed astounding fortunes. These musical maestros have transcended genres, rocked stages worldwide, and crafted chart-topping hits. Join us as we dive into the financial journeys of DJs who made the house music movement what it is today and changed the global party scene.

Tiësto

DJ Tiesto performs on Day Two of the 2010 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Albert Chau

Tiësto, often regarded as a veteran DJ on a global scale alongside David Guetta and Paul Oakenfold, has firmly established himself as a leading force in house music. Tiësto's mentorship played a pivotal role in shaping the career of the talented DJ Martin Garrix, catapulting him to stardom. Tiësto's annual calendar was packed with around 100 electrifying performances, and he held a permanent residency at Las Vegas's esteemed Hakkasan Club. Additionally, Tiësto operated his record label and released his creations at a more relaxed pace compared to his earlier years.

Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki performs at Clune Farm, Loch Ness on June 8, 2013 | Getty Images | Photo by Ross Gilmore

Steve Aoki, often dubbed "The Crazy" in the realm of house and electro music, was born in Miami in 1977 and hails from a prosperous family background. Renowned for his frenetic work ethic, Aoki averages over 277 performances annually, earning him a reputation for injecting fresh energy into each show. Aoki's relentless schedule sets him apart, and his remix of "Pursuit of Happiness" catapulted him to stardom, with the track achieving a modern classic status, partially thanks to its inclusion in the film "Project X," which drew heavily from electronic music. Notably, Aoki claims to rest a mere 2 to 3 hours daily, a testament to his unwavering dedication. Beyond music, he's an entrepreneur with various business ventures linked to his affluent family's interests.

Avicii (Deceased) - $85 million

DJ Avicii in Stockholm, 4th July 2011 | Getty Images | Photo by Richard Ecclestone

Avicii, tragically departing at the tender age of 29 in 2018, held an esteemed position among DJs that determined the direction of house music with electrifying beats. Nearly every creation by Avicii, born Tim Bergling, achieved international acclaim. His collaborative track "Lovers on the Sun" with David Guetta stands as a testament to his musical prowess. Avicii's annual schedule included approximately 80 electrifying performances, reaping a staggering $30 million.

Heralded by many as the most gifted producer globally, the Swedish virtuoso earned this accolade through his extraordinary talents.

Guy-Manuel De Homem-Christo aka Daft Punk

Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo in Amsterdam, Netherlands | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Bergen

Guy-Manuel, the other half of the iconic duo Daft Punk, and his stage partner Thomas Bangalter share identical promotional agreements. Daft Punk, a powerhouse since 1993, crafted numerous chart-toppers, including classics like "Around the World," "One More Time," and "Get Lucky," many of which bore Guy-Manuel's production and songwriting imprint. Entrepreneurial acumen appears to be a familial trait, as his younger brother thrives within the international house music scene.

Paul Oakenfold

Paul Oakenfold performs at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

British native Paul Oakenfold, hailing from London, is the seasoned trance luminary among this roster. He has been an active presence in the music industry since 1987, crafting numerous hits, including the renowned "Collateral" movie soundtrack titled "Ready, Steady, Go." Oakenfold's artistry extends to remixing tracks by internationally acclaimed artists like Madonna, The Cure, U2, Ice Cube, Massive Attack, Snoop Dogg, Simply Red, and The Shamen. A savvy move in his career involved releasing many of these remixed songs on his label, significantly bolstering his earnings. Each year, he treats his dedicated fan base to eagerly anticipated remixes, often spanning up to an hour in duration.

Paul Van Dyk

DJ Paul van Dyk performs at 'Nature One' massive rave | Getty Images | Photo by Thomas Niedermueller

The sole German DJ in this ranking, Paul Van Dyk, born Matthias Paul in Eisenhüttenstadt, boasts a rich and triumphant career as both a DJ and producer. He is synonymous with the trance genre, particularly during the heyday of the Loveparade, where he achieved significant success. Paul Van Dyk's pioneering vision is exemplified by his early adoption of the Final Scratch (Serato) technique, which not only showcased his innovation but also contributed to his wealth and fame. His radio broadcasts and live performances enjoy immense popularity, drawing substantial audiences. On an international scale, he stands tall as a renowned and revered artist.

Deadmau5

(L-R) Deadmau5 and Kaskade of Kx5 pose at 'Billboards' during the SXSW conference | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Joel Thomas Zimmerman, hailing from Canada and born in 1981, stands as a prominent DJ and highly successful music producer, known for his rebellious persona and nonconformist approach to the electronic music scene. Often hailed as the rock star of electronic music by influential magazines, Zimmerman is celebrated for his continuous experimentation with novel sounds, innovative arrangements, distinctive vocals, and diverse musical styles. Additionally, he has achieved remarkable prosperity as the founder of his label, Mau5trap. A fascinating tidbit about Deadmau5 is his background as a trained software engineer. It wasn't until 2005 that he redirected his focus and unwavering dedication toward producing electronic music, marking the beginning of his illustrious career in the field.

Kaskade

Electronic music artist Kaskade of Kx5 performs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tullberg

Kaskade, the electronic music sensation also known as Ryan Raddon, is currently riding a wave of success in the house music scene. His recent move to Warner Music has injected fresh momentum into his music career. Kaskade's journey to riches has been fueled by a multitude of remixes. While he may not create much original music, his talent for remastering tracks has played a pivotal role in his success. Additionally, his solo singles have found their place in the music charts. He has maintained his independent style within the realm of electro house, a choice that has earned him significant recognition in the United States, where he shines as a prominent star. Kaskade can also be credited with breaking new ground by establishing himself in Las Vegas, a city not traditionally associated with electronic music.

