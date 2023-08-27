Name Lori Harvey Net Worth $43 Million Salary $4 Million Annual Income $8 Million Gender Female DOB January 13, 1997 Age 26 Years Nationality American Profession Model, entrepreneur

What is Lori Harvey's Net Worth?

Lori Harvey, daughter of actor and TV host Steve Harvey, has already earned a net worth of $43 million at the age of 26. Harvey bags an impressive yearly income of more than $8 million from her engagements in modeling and business ventures, according to CAKnowledge.

She had started modeling when she was just 3-years-old and although she had an interest in horse riding, Harvey gave that up after an accident. As a model, she has walked the ramp for Dolce and Gabbana at both Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks.

Image Source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Sources of income

Apart from making almost $8 million a year from modeling assignments, Harvey has also founded her own skincare brand SKN by LH, joining major celebs such as Gwyneth Paltrow. Recently, she took to Instagram to announce the launch of her swimwear line, Yevrah Swim, which is named after her brother's former footwear brand.

Endorsements

Lori Harvey boasts an extensive array of endorsement agreements, including prominent names such as Tresemme, NyQuill, and DayQuill. She also collaborates with premium brands like Calvin Klein, Chanel, and Versace.

Real estate holdings and assets

At a young age, Lori Harvey's real estate portfolio boasts of 7 real estate properties. Lori Harvey holds the ownership of a 9,500-square-foot rental property in Beverly Hills, California, which commands a monthly rent of approximately $80,000.

In addition to that, Harvey has invested $10 million in eight stocks, putting the value of her assets at an impressive $32 million. Despite having a robust income, Harvey focuses on savings by managing her annual expenses at $2 million. Harvey also has a $15 million inheritance while her liabilities and loans stand at $7 million.

Image Source: thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Car collection

Lori Harvey recently bought a Lamborghini Aventador for $1 million and also owns a Porsche Panamera worth $305,000. In addition to those Harvey has an Audi Q8, Lexus ES, Land Rover Discovery, and an Alfa Romeo Giulia in her garage.

Image Source: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Net Worth Through Years

Lori Harvey's Net Worth in 2023 $43 Million Lori Harvey's Net Worth in 2022 $35 Million Lori Harvey's Net Worth in 2021 $30 Million Lori Harvey's Net Worth in 2020 $26 Million Lori Harvey's Net Worth in 2019 $22 Million Lori Harvey's Net Worth in 2018 $18 Million

Social Media

Image Source: Joy Malone/WireImage/Getty Images

Career highlights and personal life

Other than walking the ramp, Harvey made appearances on episodes of the game show Hip Hop Squares in 2019. She was adopted by Steve Harvey when he married her mother and shares a good relationship with her stepfather. Lori Harvey has also been known for her relationships with Michael B. Jordan and Diddy.

FAQ'S

Who is Lori Harvey’s adoptive dad?

Steve Harvey is Lori's adoptive dad.

What does Lori Harvey do for a living?

Lori Harvey is a model and also a successful entrepreneur.

What is Lori Harvey’s height?

5 feet 3 inches (1.61 meters)

