From Megan Ellison To Nicola Peltz Beckham, 10 Celebrities Born into Extreme Wealth

Larry Ellison, Gérard Louis-Dreyfus, and Rocky Aoki | Getty Images

Hollywood is not just a land of dreams, it's also where unimaginable wealth and privilege is. While many stars in the industry have experienced the classic "rags to riches" journies, there are those who are born into luxury. Let's take a look at 10 celebrities who were born into crazy rich families, but carved their own paths.

1. Megan Ellison

Megan Ellison | Getty Images

Megan Ellison, a renowned American film producer, boasts a substantial net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her prominence in the film industry is further accentuated by her lineage as the daughter of Larry Ellison, the visionary founder of Oracle, whose vast fortune is estimated at a staggering $145.1 billion. As an Oscar-nominated producer, Megan Ellison has carved her own path to success, demonstrating that she is not only part of an immensely affluent family but also a formidable force in the world of cinema.

2. Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus | Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is an accomplished American actress. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she boasts a net worth of $250 million. Her family, the Louis-Dreyfus dynasty, has a vast business empire. Her father, Gérard Louis-Dreyfus, was purportedly valued at a staggering $3.4 billion back in 2006 although Julia herself has expressed reservations about these estimations. Despite the differing figures, there's no denying that Julia Louis-Dreyfus has solidified her own impressive financial standing through her successful career in the entertainment industry.

3. Steve and Devon Aoki

Steve and Devon Aoki | Getty Images

With a staggering net worth of $120 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, Steve Aoki has made a name for himself as a prominent figure in the music industry. His sister, Devon Aoki, also has a net worth of $30 million. Their father, Rocky Aoki, was estimated to be worth "between $60 million and $100 million." This family's wealth legacy has undoubtedly played a role in shaping their successful careers—Steve's music career and Devon's accomplishments as a model and actress.

4. Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal | Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal, the American actor, boasts a substantial net worth of $80 million while his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, an American actress, possesses a net worth valued at $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. These gifted siblings hail from a distinguished Swedish noble lineage, steeped in a storied past. Their father, the esteemed director Stephen Gyllenhaal, commands a net worth of $10 million. Together, they form a family of accomplished individuals whose talents have solidified their presence in the entertainment industry, adding to the legacy of their illustrious ancestry.

5. Nicola Peltz Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham | Getty Images

Nicola Peltz is an American actress who boasts a substantial net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born into a world of opulence as the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, she enjoys a life of unparalleled luxury. Forbes estimates her father's net worth to be $1.5 billion. This immense wealth not only underlines Nicola's privileged upbringing but also positions her as one of the fortunate few in Hollywood with access to an extraordinary level of financial resources. Her journey in the entertainment industry is illuminated by the backdrop of her family's substantial fortune.

6. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne | Getty Images

Cara Delevingne, the renowned English fashion model and actress, boasts a substantial net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has amassed an impressive $50 million throughout her career. Her father, Charles Delevingne, a prominent property developer, contributes to the family's wealth with an estimated net worth of around $76.1 million. This dynamic duo exemplifies success in their respective fields with Cara's modeling and acting prowess earning her a considerable fortune while her father's achievements in property development have solidified the family's financial prosperity. Together, they represent a remarkable blend of talent and financial acumen.

7. Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones | Getty Images

With a net worth of $25 million, Rashida Jones is a multifaceted American talent, recognized for her roles in film and television, her skills as a comic book author and screenwriter, and even her occasional singing endeavors, per Celebrity Net Worth. Notably, Rashida is the offspring of the illustrious producer Quincy Jones who boasts an estimated net worth of approximately $500 million. Rashida's impressive financial standing is a testament to her own accomplishments in the entertainment industry while her family's substantial wealth provides a backdrop of privilege and opportunity in her journey to success.

8. Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll | Getty Images

Nick Kroll, whose current net worth stands at an impressive $18 million, hails from a background of unparalleled privilege, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As the offspring of Jules Kroll, the visionary behind the contemporary corporate investigations sector, Nick was born into opulence. The backdrop of his father's monumental achievement, the $1.9 billion sale of Kroll Inc. in 2004 paved the way for Nick's life of affluence, ensuring he enjoyed all the privileges that came with his family's extraordinary success.

9. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham | Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham is an English author, photographer and influential figure. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth to be $10 million. He is the son of soccer legend David Beckham and celebrated fashion designer Victoria Beckham. In the fiscal landscape of 2022, the Beckham power couple's combined net worth was assessed at a staggering $483 million.

10. Riley Keough

Riley Keough | Getty Images

Riley Keough, the American actress, producer, and model, boasts a net worth of $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her financial standing, however, pales in comparison to the immense wealth linked to her lineage. As the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, Riley inherited a vast fortune intertwined with the Presley estate. In 2020, this estate commanded an astonishing valuation ranging from $400 to $500 million, further emphasizing the substantial financial legacy she was born into.

