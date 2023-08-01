 Scammers Impersonate Worldcoin Accounts on Twitter to Share Malicious Links

The convergence of two significant events on July 24 – Twitter's rebranding as 'X' and the launch of the Worldcoin token – created an ideal opportunity for scammers to prey on unsuspecting users. Worldcoin, an ambitious project using retinal scans for identity verification, attracted immense attention, with over two million sign-ups before its official launch. However, the project's popularity also made it a target for impersonators on Twitter, reports Cointelegraph.

Scammers seize the moment

As Twitter unveiled its new identity as 'X,' public reactions varied widely. Coincidentally, on the same day, the Worldcoin token was launched with its groundbreaking approach to distinguish real people from bots through retinal scans. "Worldcoin token (WLD) is a token providing utility and giving users a say over the direction of the Worldcoin protocol. WLD is the first token to be globally and freely distributed to people just for being a unique individual," says the official website. At the moment, eligible verified users can claim only one free WLD token per week with no maximum. The fervor surrounding both events offered an ideal backdrop for scammers to infiltrate Twitter, posing as Worldcoin and its affiliates to exploit the hype.

WorldCoin has the potential to revolutionize the future direction of cryptocurrency



Although the project is still in its early days and its future success cannot be predicted



It has some future implications for the crypto industry



Tactics of impersonation

The scammers' tactics were cunning and diverse. By creating fake accounts bearing striking resemblances to Worldcoin's official branding, they aimed to mislead users into trusting their legitimacy. To add a veneer of authenticity, some fraudsters took advantage of Twitter's check mark policy, purchasing blue check marks for a monthly fee. This cunning move made their impersonations even more deceptive and difficult to spot.

One of the most prevalent scams was the airdrop scheme. Scammers enticed users with promises of free Worldcoin tokens, enticing them to click on malicious links. In doing so, the users unknowingly compromised their data or ended up sending cryptocurrency to the scammers, who capitalized on their victims' trust and excitement for the project.

Twitter and Worldcoin's battle against impersonators

In response to the influx of impersonator accounts, Twitter acted swiftly to suspend many of these fake profiles. However, the scammers proved persistent, increasing their tweet frequency to maintain their visibility and evade detection. The social media platform faced the challenge of staying ahead of these deceptive accounts while maintaining an authentic environment for users.

Worldcoin, on the other hand, confronted the irony of its situation. Despite its revolutionary identity verification system, the project struggled to combat impersonation on Twitter. Nevertheless, Worldcoin's commitment to its mission was evident, with co-founder Sam Altman proudly reporting that a new person was verified through iris scans every eight seconds worldwide.

As Twitter suspended multiple fake accounts and Worldcoin continued its mission of genuine identity verification, both platforms recognized the need for vigilant measures against impersonators. The importance of user awareness and skepticism cannot be overstated, and it is essential for users to exercise caution when interacting with accounts related to significant events or token launches.

In this digital age, where innovation meets vulnerability, users must remain vigilant and stay informed about the latest scams. By doing so, they can protect themselves from falling victim to impersonators and contribute to a safer and more authentic online community.

