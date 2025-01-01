'Jeopardy' viewers convinced this contestant is a lookalike of a Hollywood star: "Why does he..."

Celebrity doppelgangers are always fun to see especially if they come out of nowhere on a game show.

Game shows such as "Jeopardy!" have attained a status on TV that is at par with legendary Hollywood flicks, and their hosts as well as some contestants also enjoy widespread popularity. Even though these small scree celebs aren't on par with movie stars, some future actors and lookalikes of famous personalities have appeared on the show. On a random episode of “Jeopardy!” in 2023, a contestant named Michael Vallely created a buzz on social media as fans could not help but notice the similarities between him and actor Keanu Reeves.

Okay, but why does Michael look like someone tried to draw Keanu Reeves from memory? #Jeopardy — Not Mark Wahlberg (@_MarkWithAnM) June 12, 2023

During the episode, it did not take long for the attention to switch from the returning champion to Vallely. Apart from his appearance, his answers also impressed audiences and left them and host Mayim Balik in splits.

Screenshot showing Michael Vallely with the other contestants on "Jeopardy!" (Image source: YouTube | KEN888)

Vallely said that he worked as a data analyst and was part of an online support group for young people diagnosed with cancer. He played “Jeopardy!” every night with one of the founders but one day he got all the questions wrong in a Disney movies category. So he knew he had to work on that part of his game before appearing on TV. “I’ve been trying to and I think I’m ready now. I know there’s dogs that eat spaghetti, there’s a circus with a flying hippo or something. So I’m ready for it,” he said as the audience had a good laugh.

I see Michael’s looks are an active topic of conversation. He reminded me of this dude. But Wick works too. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/BL4wHhSNCo — kratzy1 (@kratzy1) June 12, 2023

The Keanu Reeves lookalike had a fantastic start to the game and went into the Final Jeopardy with $26,400, more than anyone else. However, that’s where he fumbled. The prompt on the screen was, “The name of this woman, the product of an incestuous union, means “against birth.” Not knowing the answer, Vallely put up $2000 and wrote “Who is Uncle Steve?” which again drew laughter from the audience.

Screenshot showing Michael Vallely after writing "Who is Uncle Steve?" on "Jeopardy!" (Image source: YouTube | KEN888)

He was ultimately left with a little over $24,000 while the reigning champion at the time, Krishnan, won with a little more than $28,000.

But while the game was fun, fans couldn't stop talking about his looks. “Okay, but why does Michael look like someone tried to draw Keanu Reeves from memory?” one user asked on X (formerly Twitter). Another mentioned that he looked like actor Adam Driver as well with a gif. “I see Michael’s looks are an active topic of conversation. He reminded me of this dude. But Wick works too,” they wrote.

Not the first celebrity doppelganger on "Jeopardy!"

Reeves is not the only actor whose doppelganger was seen on “Jeopardy!” Another memorable one was a contestant named David Erb who looked an awful lot like Clint Eastwood. Erb played well during his time on the show but could not crack the final clue in Final Jeopardy. However, he still left the show with $17,655.

Screenshot showing Keanu Reeves during a TV appearance (Image source: YouTube | Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Fans took notice of that particular resemblance as well. “Is it just me or does David on #Jeopardy remind anyone else of a young Clint Eastwood??” one user wrote on X as per TV Insider. “Clint Eastwood’s doppelgänger CLEANED UP on Jeopardy tonight,” quipped another.