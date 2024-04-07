Here's how an Official Spent an Elderly Woman's Savings on a Facelist and Luxury Hotel Stays

With scams on the rise, authorities and policymakers are expected to protect people from fraudulent schemes aimed at draining their finances. But who do people turn to when government officials themselves misuse funds meant for the most vulnerable for their personal indulgence. One such incident came to light when a US official was arrested for misusing an elderly woman's savings for her personal benefit.

An Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill has been caught tricking a 96-year-old woman out of her savings amounting to $100,000. She used these funds for hotel stays, rental cars, purchasing expensive perfumes, and getting a facelift done. After the arrest, it was revealed that Hill had been involved in a total of seven such cases with three counts of elderly manipulation, mortgage fraud, a scheme to defraud; and two counts of fraud. If proven guilty, Hill faces up to 180 years of imprisonment for her crimes, which include creating a debt of $10,000 in her elderly victim's name.

A woman getting her facelift. Image Source: Unsplash|Photo by Sam Moghadam Khamseh

It turns out that Hill first met the old lady in 2021 and knew that she wasn't doing well as she suffered from cognitive disabilities, age-related health issues, and a mental health condition. And just like everyone, the old lady believed that Hill who was in power was actually helping her, but it was all a sham. The Commissioner used her position and pretended to help the old woman in resolving the complications, but in reality she was just manipulating and exploiting her by tricking her into signing papers and controlling her savings. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent in Charge John Vecchio told reporters that "Hill learned of the woman living in poor conditions and the two were connected". Furthermore, Vecchio reported to WESH 2 by saying, "Hill became aware of this resident through her position as a city commissioner, and because of that, was able to lend what appeared to be benefit services but used her influence over the elderly woman to fraudulently obtain a power of attorney".

The 59-year-old Commissioner has pled not guilty and paid a $40,000 bond for her bail. Hill then issued a statement calling the matter "unfortunate" and said she loved and cared for the elderly woman like my own family. She further added, "After 10 years of service for the City of Orlando, I have illustrated my love and compassion for my constituents, my city, and my family. I know the truth, and I'm entitled to due process in which I trust, and I will await my day in court to prove my innocence". Her next hearing has been scheduled for 5th April, following which Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signaled he might suspend Hill from her responsibilities in case she is proven guilty of the fraud. He further explained, "This is a target-rich environment, this state, for exploitation, because you have a lot of seniors, and you have a lot of seniors who are retired and have some income. If a municipal elected official is indicted by a grand jury, then I would suspend".

